Register
22:12 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Federal Reserve

    US Pre-Owned Home Sales Continue Decline Amid Robust Economy

    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Existing home sales have declined for a third straight month, reflecting housing affordability, whilst the entire homebuilding industry is mired in structural deficiencies stemming from excessive regulation and mismanagement in urban development.

    Kristian Rouz — US home sales posted a decline in June, extending the contraction for a third consecutive month, despite an overall favorable economic environment. The robustly expanding economy has pushed property values even higher, whilst supply-side constraints exacerbated the affordability issue, fending off some potential buyers.

    According to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), pre-owned home sales dropped 0.6 percent to 5.38 million units last month. This comes as construction activity has been sluggish amidst rising interest rates and gains in the costs of materials and labor.

    "The overall economy is in great shape, but there are a few cracks in the armor," Joel Naroff of Holland, Penn.-based Naroff Economic Advisors said. "The key housing market is suffering from a major case of agita."

    The annual contraction in the existing home segment increased to 2.2 percent in June, reflecting structural constraints in the housing market. New construction has been subdued due to an excessive regulatory burden, contributing to an ongoing rise in property values.

    READ MORE: For US, ‘Modern-Day Slavery Is a Feature of the Current Immigration Regime'

    F-35 Lightning II
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / mashleymorgan / F-35 Lightning II
    Pentagon Eyeing Lowering Transport Fees For Countries That Buy US Weapons
    The pre-owned homes segment — typically, a more affordable option for first-time buyers — is feeling the demand-side squeeze as well.

    Overall US home sales have declined in five of the first six months of this year, and economists say the issue can only be resolved by adding new housing supply to the market.

    Meanwhile, US GDP growth is expected to average four percent this year, coupled with an expansion in private-sector activity, rising salaries and wages, and gains in broader inflation. A stronger economy typically drives asset values, and housing affordability is projected to get worse.

    "The housing market led the general economy out of the recovery and now it's leading" towards a slowdown, Aaron Terrazas of Zillow said.

    The US Congress building. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    'US Sanctions on Russia May Backfire and Hurt Global Economy' - Market Analyst
    Such a paradoxical situation stems from a structural discrepancy in the US economy. The broader economy has defied the late-cycle dynamics of a general slowdown due to the Trump administration's fiscal stimulus.

    However, the housing market is going down after reaching its peak couple of years earlier — as the stimulative effects of tax cuts have failed to translate into a higher demand for homes.

    READ MORE: US Proposals to Eliminate Trade Barriers Taken Seriously by Allies — US Treasury

    And the low demand for housing isn't encouraging homebuilders to ramp up their activity — as a new supply of unsold new homes — due to their prohibitively high value — would add to the inventory without generating additional revenue.

    "Residential construction won't add much to second-quarter GDP growth," Sal Guatieri of Toronto-based BMO Capital Markets said. "Thankfully, there are still plenty of other cylinders — consumers, businesses, and exporters — to fuel this economy amid turbo-charged fiscal policies."

    In the most affordable segment of the housing market, sales dropped 18 percent year-on-year in the most alarming development so far.  This happened due to the mounting indebtedness of American households, who can hardly afford home ownership any longer amidst the rising costs of new credit and refinancing products.

    READ MORE: Trump Ponders NATO Article 5: Montenegro 'May Get Aggressive & You're in WWIII'

    Trucks carrying containers with uranium to be used as fuel for nuclear reactors line up for loading them, on a port in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013
    © AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
    US Launches National Security Probe Into Uranium Ore and Imports
    According to a separate report from the Commerce Department, new housing construction dropped 12.3 percent to 1.173 million units last month, its nine-month lowest. Meanwhile, economists say homebuilders must add 1.5-1.6 million new units to the market to relieve the supply insufficiency driving home prices through the ceiling.

    The US housing market appears to be trapped in a vicious cycle of supply-demand contraction. Elevated home prices hamper the demand, which discourages homebuilders from adding new supply, fuelling the shortage that drives the prices even higher.

    There is a possible solution in the form of more decisive deregulation, especially pertaining to zoning and urban development. By dramatically decreasing the regulatory hurdles, local, state and federal authorities could bring down homebuilder input costs, which in turn could produce an additional supply within the same budget projections.

    READ MORE: US Mulls Uranium Import Probe, New Tariffs Looming — Reports

    This could alleviate the affordability crunch, whilst a possible second round of tax-cuts could support longer-term gains in household purchasing power that would possibly re-ignite home-buying activity. 

    Related:

    'US Sanctions on Russia May Backfire and Hurt Global Economy' - Market Analyst
    Biggest 'Confidence Killer' for World Economy: Beijing on US-Led Trade War
    Analyst Suggests US Aiming to Move Global Economy 'Back to 20th Century Model'
    US Economy May Go Bust if Dollar Loses Its Reserve Currency Status – Economist
    Tags:
    economy, GDP, US National Association of Realtors (NAR), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse