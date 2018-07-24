Trump Says US Ready to Make 'Real Deal' on Iran Nuke Program

US president's decision to withdraw from the historic Iranian nuclear deal met with a barrage of criticism from other P5+1 members, including a string of US' Western allies.

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington was ready to make a "real deal" on the Iranian nuclear program.

"We'll see what happens, but we're ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster," the American head of state said during his address to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

US-Iranian relations have soured to a great extent since May 8, when President Donald Trump announced that the United States's pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which oversaw the step-by-step lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. In addition, Trump decided to reinstate harsh sanctions against the country.

In late June, the US State Department said that the White House was seeking to talk its allies into completely halting their imports of Iranian oil by early November, while US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin stressed that the United States was ready to impose sanctions against any country which would continue importing oil from Iran. The US sanctions against Iran's oil exports are expected to come into effect on November 4.