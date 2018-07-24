Alleged Chinese Silverware Busted At Trump's 'Made in America' Showcase

The White House hosted an exhibition showcasing US-made products, placing the spotlight on goods from various states; but the event is said to have had a somewhat awkward moment, not quite fitting with the “Made in America” vibe.

According to Syracuse.com, citing Matt Roberts, the president of US flatware maker Sherrill Manufacturing, the White House used Chinese-made silverware to serve refreshments on Monday during its annual “Made in America Product Showcase,” intended to demonstrate the best of American-produced goods.

Rep. Claudia Tenney reportedly showed a spoon to Roberts, asking him to identify where it came from; “It says Oneida Ltd. It’s made in China,” Roberts was quoted as saying.

The outlet reported that Tenney and Roberts had on multiple occasions tried to convince the White House to purchase US-made silverware, but the Sherrill Manufacturing president said he understood why the company might not be the top priority.

“With all of the things going on in the world, forks and spoons in your kitchen are not exactly the top priority at the White House.”

Tenney previously filmed her attempts to persuade Donald Trump that he should be using US-made products in his presidential residence. In November 2017, she told him that “the only flatware manufacturer in the nation is in my district,” and got Trump to promise to buy it.

The co-founder and CEO of the company, Greg Owens, also told Syracuse.com that he was approached by a White House staffer who expressed interest in their silverware on Monday. Owens was told by the aide that President Trump had seen the Liberty Tabletop flatware during a private tour of the State Dining Room.

“Apparently he pointed out and said, ‘I want this stuff in the White House.’ So I’m expecting a phone call or email in the next couple of days.”

Earlier this week, The Hill quoted White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters as saying that the event was “an opportunity to showcase products that are made here in America and invite companies from each state to the White House to display [them].”

The White House suggested that this year’s showcase will offer an opportunity to highlight the current administration’s commitment to ensuring that more goods are made in the United States. Products on display ranged from knives and wool yarns to Lockheed Martins’ F-35 fighter jet and Ford’s F-150 truck.

The key selection criteria at the event included the rule "The product should contain no – or negligible – foreign content. The product’s final assembly or processing must take place in the US.”

Over recent months, Trump has imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on China and European countries, following through with the "America First" pattern. Some US manufacturers are expected to suffer big losses due to retaliatory steps taken by the nations in question.