WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Senate confirmed former senior Defense Department official Robert Wilkie to serve as the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Wilkie's confirmation was approved by the Senate on Monday by a vote of 86-9.

Trump’s previous pick for VA chief, White House physician Ronny Jackson, withdrew his nomination amid allegations of drinking on the job and overprescribing medications.

© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite US Veterans Affairs Secretary Nominee Jackson Withdraws From Consideration

Wilkie is Trump's third nominee for the Department of Veterans Affairs since taking over the Oval Office. He replaces US Acting Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs Peter O'Rourke.

READ MORE: I Love a Parade: Trump Orders US Veteran’s Day Military March

He previously served as the US Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.