Most US Citizens Support Idea of Another Trump-Putin Summit, Poll Reveals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority of US citizens support the idea of having another summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a new poll revealed.

Around 54 percent of respondents said they back Trump's plan for another summit with Putin, according to the American Barometer poll, a joint project of The Hill and HarrisX, that was released on Monday. 46 percent of the voters opposed the idea, the poll found.

The majority of respondents, 61 percent, also think that better ties with Russia are in the best interests of the United States. The survey was conducted online over the two-day period of July 21-22 among a randomly selected sample of some 1,000 US voters.

Meanwhile, a CBS News poll showed recently, that a majority of Americans do not approve of the way Donald Trump handled his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. According to that poll, 32 percent of Americans approved of how Trump handled the summit, while 55 percent disapproved.