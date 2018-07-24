Most US Citizens Support Idea of Another Trump-Putin Summit, Poll Reveals

Around 54 percent of respondents said they back Trump's plan for another summit with Putin, according to the American Barometer poll, a joint project of The Hill and HarrisX, that was released on Monday. 46 percent of the voters opposed the idea, the poll found.
Meanwhile, a CBS News poll showed recently, that a majority of Americans do not approve of the way Donald Trump handled his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. According to that poll, 32 percent of Americans approved of how Trump handled the summit, while 55 percent disapproved.
