Toronto Mayor Calls for Stricter Gun Control After Deadly Mass Shooting

Toronto Mayor John Tory has raised the issue of strengthening gun control in the city in an address to the city council on July 23 following a mass shooting in the Danforth area of Toronto, which took place last night. He reminded the council that he had brought up the issue several times in the past, but had been ignored.

"I have said for some time that this city has a gun problem and that guns are far too readily available for far too many people. You've heard me ask the question of why anybody would need to buy ten or twenty guns, which they can lawfully do under the present laws […] Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?" Tory asked city council members.

READ MORE: At Least 3 Killed, 13 Reportedly Injured in Toronto Mass Shooting

A shooter killed two, a woman and a young girl and injured 13 more in the attack, which took place on July 22 in the Danforth area of Toronto. The shooting after the assailant shot himself. The incident comes as Canada's largest city has faced a spate of shootings, more than 200 this year. About two dozen of them have been fatal.