'Sabotaging One Election Wasn't Enough?' Twitter Rips James Comey's Voting Tips

Former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter to give out some political advice on Sunday, and Twitter collectively told him where he could put it.

Comey, who was fired by US President Donald Trump in May 2017, has been telling US voters for several days to cast their ballots for Democrats. Many on the social media platform found that a bit rich, given that the former law enforcement chief has been registered as a Republican for most of his life, not to mention the fact that Comey's decision to announced that the FBI was looking at new material tangentially connected to her email server scandal days before the 2016 presidential election is blamed by many, including Hillary Clinton herself, for her loss to Trump.

— Narrative Matters (@itsnarrative) July 23, 2018​

​Comey announced in April, however, that he felt the party had "left [him]" and that it no longer reflects his values.

— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 22, 2018

— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 22, 2018

Now, he seems to be keen on making the Democrats resemble the party that dumped him for Trump.

​Trump, after he fired Comey, said he'd done it because the FBI director had shown himself to be a "showboat, a grandstander" in his handling of the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state and other high-profile probes. The president, it appears, is not alone in that sentiment these days.