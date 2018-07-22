Congress Wants to Grill Ex-CIA Chief Brennan Over Accusing Trump of 'Treason'

Brennan blasted the US president for rejecting allegations that Russia intervened in the 2016 American presidential election on Putin’s orders, ignoring reports by US intelligence agencies.

US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte said that Congress has "lots of questions" for former CIA Director John Brennan, who called Trump's statements on Russia's alleged meddling in the US elections during a press conference following the summit in Helsinki "treasonous." He suggested that Brennan could have been biased against Trump and that this might have influenced his judgement during his service.

"This is an extremely disturbing thing to see both he and [former FBI Director] James Comey, supposedly impartial government officials carrying out their jobs in very important areas […] express the kind of extreme bias that they've shown now — which I think reflects quite accurately what they were doing back in 2016," Goodlatte said.

John Brennan took to Twitter to slam President Trump's speech at the press conference that took place after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Brennan wrote that Trump's suggestion that US intelligence services were wrong about Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election was beyond "high crimes and misdemeanors," but was rather outright "treasonous."

READ MORE: Trump Calls Ex-CIA Chief Brennan ‘Bad Person' After Putin Summit Criticism

Trump, who seemed to trust Putin that Russia had not intervened in the US election, later backtracked, claiming that he had misspoken and that he holds Putin personally accountable for the alleged meddling, something Russia firmly denies. Nonetheless, both the US and Russian presidents labeled the Helsinki summit highly successful and productive.