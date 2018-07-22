US Air Force Intercepts Aircraft Near Trump's Private Golf Club

According to The Guardian, the incident occurred in New Jersey while US President Donald Trump was playing golf.

A small plane was intercepted by a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet near one of President Donald Trump's golf clubs on Saturday, according to the newspaper. The incident occurred near a private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump was spending his weekend.

The US military announced that the plane crossed the temporary flight restriction zone "without proper clearances or communications." It was forced to land at an airport in Pittstown, New Jersey where the pilot met police officers for questioning.

The White House hasn't commented on the issue.

According to the various media reports, Trump has visited golf courses over 100 times since assuming office in 2017.