WATCH: Historic C-47 ‘Bluebonnet Belle' Aircraft Crashes During Takeoff in Texas

Historic C-47 vintage plane known as the Bluebonnet Belle crashed during takeoff at Texas' Burnet Municipal Airport on Saturday.

According to The Drive, all 13 passengers survived but seven were injured, with one receiving burns. The aircraft, which is owned by the Highland Lakes Squadron, a branch of the Commemorative Air Force, was on its way to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the 2018 EAA AirVenture air show.

Footage recorded by Matt Gallagher shows the vintage plane heading down the runway, ultimately veering off and later catching fire after its left wing touched down on the grass field.

Warning: Video contains strong language.

​Presently, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting an investigation into the incident, Fox 7 Austin reported.

The crash of the C-47 plane comes a day after a De Havilland DH112 Venom jet fighter crashed into a Wisconsin farm shortly after takeoff on Friday.

​Unlike the Saturday incident, several fatalities were reported as the pilot and dozens of livestock were killed. Two farm workers were also injured.