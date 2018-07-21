US Busts Massive Network of Indian Phone Scammers in $73Mln Fraud Case

"The stiff sentences imposed this week represent the culmination of the first-ever large scale, multi-jurisdiction prosecution targeting the India call center scam industry," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday.
The victims were threatened by arrest or deportation to transfer money to the callers, who ran a money laundering network in the United States.
A total of 24 people have been sentenced over this call center scheme, 21 this week and another three earlier this year. Twenty-two were held liable for restitution of almost $9 million to the victims. The assets seized in the case totaled nearly $73 million, according to DoJ.
All comments
Show new comments (0)