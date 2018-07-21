Register
03:05 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Congress building. (File)

    Obama, Bush-era Officials Dismiss Notion of Subpoenaing Trump’s Interpreter

    © AFP 2018 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The precedent would encumber US presidents for years to come, they say.

    Several officials from both the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations spoke up against the idea of subpoenaing US President Donald Trump's interpreter Marina Gross, who was present during Trump's private talk with Russian President Putin during their recent summit in Helsinki.

    "For the same reasons why we need to protect our own diplomats, there is a real concern about having translators be subject to subpoenas," says David Mortlock, director of international economic affairs at the White House National Security Council (NSC) under Obama, according to The Hill.

    Interpreter interpreter Marina Gross, left, takes notes when U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of their one-on-one-meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    State Dept Fails to Find Precedent for Summoning Trump's Interpreter to Congress
    While Mortlock says he understands the concerns that drive the Democrats' wish to call the interpreter to testify before the Congress, he also argues such a measure is too drastic and will impede international relations under future US leaders.

    "They're at the center of diplomatic relationships, and it raises concerns about whether you can truly have diplomatic communications," he said of interpreters.

    Another NSC official from Obama administration, Ben Chang, said that while the Congress should get to the bottom of the summit, they should instead summon and question officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

    Tony Fratto, who served as a White House deputy press secretary under former President George W. Bush, called the idea of subpoenaing Gross a "fruitless effort."

    "The law is clear. It would be bonkers to think this conversation doesn't fall under executive privilege," said Fratto, who, according to the Hill, frequently disagrees with Trump's rhetoric and actions. "That's not their job, and the Constitution is pretty clear on that."

    Richard Fontaine, a long-time Russia critic who has served as a foreign policy adviser to Senator John McCain and on the NSC under Bush, also dismissed the suggestion.

    "I feel [the Dems'] pain, but I don't think forcing the translator of the president to testify [about] what she heard will be successful," Fontaine said in an interview with The Hill, calling it "bad practice."

    "People on the Hill seem to have ever-short historical perspective, but at some point a Democrat will have a one-on-one with a leader or take a walk in the park with a leader, and do you really want that?" he continued. "I know they want this, but I don't know that they want that."

    Interpreter interpreter Marina Gross, left, takes notes when U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of their one-on-one-meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Who Is Marina Gross? Veteran US Translator Thrust into Spotlight With Subpoena Threat
    The idea to bring Gross before the Congress, proposed by the Democrats, has been blocked by the Republicans, and experts say the possibility of it happening in the near future is exceedingly slim — at least, while the GOP fully controls Congress.

    The Dems have justified the proposal by saying that circumstances of the Trump-Putin summit were "extraordinary:"

    "I think these are pretty extraordinary circumstances," said Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, The Hill reported. "It is not something I would recommend as an ordinary remedy in usual course of business, but I would hope that we would never again see a circumstance where the president of the United States would say, ‘I want to meet alone with my foreign adversary.'"

    An even if the Dems somehow manage to overcome the GOP Congress, the president would likely invoke executive privilege, said Mark Rozell, dean of George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government, who also authored a book on that particular presidential power.

    "The president would be fully within his authority to claim executive privilege in this case," he said, also pointing out that an interpreter's testimony could spill more national security beans than the interrogators might intend.

    "It is likely that the two heads of state had discussions about some sensitive issues with national and international security implications, and it would not be reasonable to expect an interpreter to know which topics require confidentiality," Rozell added.

    Related:

    Henry Kissinger Laments Putin-Trump Summit Submerged by US Domestic Issues
    Trump Wants to Carve His Own Path But There are Forces Stopping Him – Professor
    Cohen Secretly Recorded Trump Discussing Payments to Playboy Model - Reports
    Pompeo: Possible Trump-Putin Meeting in Washington 'All to the Good'
    'Gone Rogue': WH Reportedly Furious Over Coats' Remarks on Trump-Putin Meeting
    Google It: Web Search Engine Labels Trump as 'Idiot'
    NATO Hits Back at Trump: Article 5 Was Invoked Once, to Support US
    Tags:
    subpoena, interpreter, US Congress, National Security Committee (NSC), Donald Trump, Marina Gross, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse