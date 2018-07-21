Register
01:22 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The homepage of the Ashley Madison website is displayed on an iPad, in this photo illustration taken in Ottawa, Canada July 21, 2015

    Do (It) As I Say, Not As I Do: Conservatives Cheat More Than Liberals - Study

    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    US
    Get short URL
    103

    Is your partner politically conservative? If so, they are statistically more likely to be unfaithful, according to a new study that correlates political party registration with patronage of a popular infidelity website.

    "Our results are perhaps the strongest evidence yet that people with more sexually conservative values, although they claim to act accordingly, are more sexually deviant in practice than their more sexually liberal peers," wrote the authors of a new study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior July 12.

    The homepage of the Ashley Madison website is displayed on an iPad, in this photo illustration taken in Ottawa, Canada July 21, 2015
    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    Fess Up: Want to Sue Ashley Madison Over Data Breach? You Can't Hide Behind Fake Name

    The study, titled "American Political-Party Affiliation as a Predictor of Usage of an Adultery Website," used two sources of data — voter registration rolls from five states in 2012 and payment records of the users of the website Ashley Madison that were leaked to the public in 2015 — to highlight correlations between how people defined themselves politically and whether or not they attempted to facilitate "extradyadic sexual activity" on the website whose tagline until 2016 was literally "Life is short. Have an affair."

    Kodi B Arfer, a behavioral scientist at the University of California in Los Angeles, and Jason Jones, a sociologist at Stony Brook University in New York, authored the study, the Guardian reported.

    "We used three data files from the [Ashley Madison] leak," they wrote in the study. "From CreditCardTransactions.7z, we obtained names, addresses, and ZIP codes for each credit card payment on AM from March 21, 2008, to June 28, 2015. We selected only successful payment transactions with an Address Verification System code that indicated both the address and the ZIP code had matched against what was on record for the card."

    With the voter registration records from California, Florida, Kansas, New York and Oklahoma, the researchers "linked [Ashley Madison, or AM] users with voter registration records to determine how usage of AM could be predicted on the basis of political-party affiliation, gender, age, and state." The result was a survey that covered 80,000 people's behavior.

    "Using two analytic strategies, one simple and one complex, we found that a registered voter's probability of spending money on [Ashley Madison] for something other than deleting their account — hence, apparently intending to cheat in a romantic relationship — varied substantially based on their political party. Libertarians were most likely to use [Ashley Madison], Democrats were least likely, and Republicans, Greens and unaffiliated voters were in between. This pattern mostly coincides with political conservatism, with members of more conservative or more right-wing parties using [Ashley Madison] more often."

    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    ‘There Will Be More Evidence': Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Promises More Details to Come of Alleged Trump Affair

    The study found that, wherever they existed, registered Libertarians used Ashley Madison the most, at a rate of 1 in 300. Conservatives and unaffiliated voters had "intermediate" rates similar to each other. However, Greens used Ashley Madison more than Republicans in California and Florida, but not in New York. In all five states, Democrats used Ashley Madison the least, ranging from 1 in 750 in California to fewer than 1 in 1,500 in Oklahoma.

    In August 2015, a group calling itself The Impact Team leaked a vast database of 33 million Ashley Madison accounts that included names, addresses, emails and information about users' sexual preferences, the Guardian reported at the time.

    The study authors noted how their findings highlighted a sharp difference between the preached sexual politics of conservatives and their actual sexual tendencies. They offered some possible explanations, including that a lower knowledge of sexuality or a weak sexual education made people worse at sexual self-control, or that people "endorse conservative sexual attitudes strategically, rather than out of earnest belief." They speculated that perhaps people interested in taboo behavior, such as extramarital affairs, might try to deflect suspicion of them by taking a hard political line against those behaviors.

    Explicit material
    CC0
    Porn is a 'Mean Castration of the Male Population' – Sexologist

    The authors dismissed suggestions such as the Freudian idea that unexpressed sexual desire builds up over time as "weak at best." However, they noted how their findings correlate with others, such as that US states whose populations show more conservative attitudes toward religion, sexuality and marriage also have higher subscription rates per capita to porn websites, and that more religious states had more Google searches for the word "sex" and more conservative states had more Google Images searches for "sex."

    Related:

    Welsh Town Googles 'Tax Dogde', Joins Cheat Club in People's Protest
    S Korean Man Sues Former German Chancellor For Affair With Ex-Wife
    Stormy Daniels Willing to Pay Back $130K to ‘Speak Openly' on Trump Affair
    Monica Lewinsky Opens Up on Affair With Clinton Causing Twitter Meltdown
    Macron's Wife Lost All Her Friends Over Affair With Future Husband - Biography
    Tags:
    Green Party, Democrats, GOP, Libertarian Party, adultery, psychology, science, study, sociology, Behavioral Science, data leak, political parties, cheating, infidelity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse