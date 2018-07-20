Cohen Secretly Recorded Trump Discussing Payments to Stormy Daniels - Reports

The discussion about paying McDougal, who said she had an extramarital affair with Trump, took place two months prior to the 2016 presidential election, the media reported citing lawyers and other sources with knowledge of the recording.
The recording was seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during a raid of Cohen’s office earlier this year, the report said.
Cohen’s alleged deal with the Enquirer, according to the report, is also part of the FBI’s probe.
On April 9, the FBI raided Cohen’s office, home and hotel room, seizing various documents related to several issues, including payments made during Trump’s presidential campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have an affair with Trump.
