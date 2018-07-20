Register
15:13 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Investor William Browder

    Browder Asks US Not to Hand Him to Russia, Claiming It Will Be 'Death Sentence'

    © Sputnik / Alejandro Martinez Velez
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    After Vladimir Putin said during his summit with Donald Trump that he expected Russia get the right to question the co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management, who was accused of never paying taxes on $1.5 billion earned in Russia, Browder claimed he feared for his life due to his role in the Magnitsky act.

    William Browder, the CEO and co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management, an investment fund, has alleged in an interview with US broadcaster CNN that letting Russian agents interrogate him would cost him his life.

    “What the Russians have said on a number of occasions is that they would like me back to Russia, they would like to send me back to Russia. And once I’m in Russia, they would like to kill me. Anything that begins that process, is effectively a death sentence for me,” he told the journalist on air.

    During the joint press conference in Helsinki, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to let Special Counsel Mueller's team, which is probing alleged Russian meddling in the US election, into Russia to interrogate 12 Russian intelligence officials charged with hacking Hillary Clinton's Democratic Party during the 2016 campaign. In exchange, he expected Washington to give Moscow the right to question Bill Browder. The investment banker has never paid taxes on $1.5 billion his company earned in Russia and has donated $400 million to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign out of that money, according to the Russian President.

    Apart from Browder, the list of desired interrogation targets, later named by the Russian prosecutor general office, included former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and 10 other U.S. officials and intelligence agents.

    Later the United States Senate voted 98-0 to pass a nonbinding resolution urging US President Donald Trump not to allow Moscow to interview US officials involved in criminal cases in Russia. The White House had ruled out the possibility in a Thursday statement from Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before the vote took place.

    READ MORE: US Senate in Unanimous Vote Opposes Russia Questioning US Officials

    Browder, who denied donating anything to Clinton’s campaign, claimed that he is being targeted over the Magnitsky act.

    “Over a period of years, I’ve really gotten under Putin’s skin, because I’m the person who initiated the Magnitsky act, which has been passed now in the United States and 6 other countries, which freezes the assets and bans visas for people including kleptocrats and human rights violators, around Vladimir Putin,” he alleged.

    In late 2012, the United States adopted the Act, which imposes travel bans and financial sanctions on Russian officials and other individuals believed to have been involved in the death of Magnitsky, to who Browder referred as his lawyer.

    In Russia, the UK financier has been wanted for various offenses since 2013. In the most recent case in December, a Moscow court found Browder guilty of tax evasion. The court sentenced Browder in absentia to nine years in prison and charged him and his business partner Ivan Cherkasov with 4.2 billion rubles ($72.9 million) in unpaid taxes. The court also fined Browder 200,000 rubles and prohibited the financier from carrying out business activities on Russian territory for three years.

    Related:

    Bankster Browder Balks at Trump Plan to Let Putin's Tax Inspectors Question Him
    Russian Prosecutors Want to Question US Officials, Ex-Envoy, Over Browder Case
    Browder About to Testify in Danish Parliament as Part of Magnitsky Hearings
    Browder Released in Spain, Vows to Continue 'Magnitsky Sanctions Advocacy'
    Hermitage Capital CEO Browder Urges Interpol to Suspend Russia's Membership
    Tags:
    investigation, Magnitsky act, Tax Fraud, Putin-Trump Summit, Senate, CNN, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, William Browder, United Kingdom, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse