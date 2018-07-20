DoJ Releases Report on How to Tackle Global Cyber Threats

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced the release of a report on countering global cyber threats, the first such publication since a relevant task force was created this year within the Justice Department.

"I am grateful to the members of the Cyber-Digital Task Force for providing me with this thorough, first-of-its-kind report, which comprehensively details the scope of the problem and provides initial recommendations on the most effective ways that the Department can confront cyber threats," he said Thursday.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Sessions said the task force was asked to look into how the DoJ was responding to global cyber threats and what could be done to tackle challenges posed by cyber-enabled crime more efficiently.

Most importantly, the report focuses on "malign foreign influence operations" targeting US democratic processes. It describes how they have been addressed during the 2018 midterm election campaign and announces a new policy that governs the disclosure of such attempts.

Several US intelligence agencies accused Russia in 2016 of efforts to tilt the presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor, including the scandalous hacking of Democratic Party servers that showed how top party members undercut Bernie Sanders to help Hillary Clinton secure the nomination. Russia has denied a role in either.