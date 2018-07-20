Reagan's Translator 'Outraged' By Calls for Marina Gross to Testify

Senate Democrats want State Department translator Marina Gross to reveal what was discussed in private between Putin and Trump when they met on Monday in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.
"It’s the first time someone wants to call an interpreter to testify before Congress, and I think it is outrageous," Dimitry Zarechnak said in a written comment in Russian.
The testimony is not a done deal yet. Zarechnak confirmed to Sputnik that the State Department and the White House could invoke executive privilege to block a congressional subpoena that would require Marina Gross to testify.
