Trump Says He Will Be Putin's 'Worst Enemy' If US-Russia Relationship Falters

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CNBC that if his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin does not "work out, I will be the worst enemy he's ever had."

"Getting along with President Putin, getting along with Russia is a positive, not a negative," Trump told CNBC on Thursday. "Now with that being said, if that doesn’t work out I’ll be the worst enemy he’s ever had, the worst he’s ever had."

In the same interview, Donald Trump slammed former US president Barack Obama for having been a "total patsy" for Russia. Trump emphasized he has been "far tougher on Russian than any president in many, many years."

Donald Trump also dismissed statements that he's somehow under Putin's influence, saying that he has urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to recall her support for a new gas pipeline that would deliver blue fuel from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

"I said, wait a minute, we're supposed to be protecting you from Russia and you're paying them billions of dollars. What's that all about?"

"Now, you think that's positive for Russia? I'm talking them [Germany] out of things that they [Russia] were given billions of dolars. It's ridiculous, by the way, that that's happening," Donald Trump told CNBC.

On Monday, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held their first ever full-fledged meeting in Helsinki's presidential palace. The meeting lasted for nearly four hours, with a one-on-one discussion that lasted over two hours, followed by a dinner with the two leaders' advisers.

Earlier on Thursday, Donald Trump said he looks forward to his next meeting with Putin so the two leaders can begin to implement the ideas they discussed during their recent summit in Finland.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday that Donald Trump has asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the United States in the fall, and the consultations on the meeting have already started.

