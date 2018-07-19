Register
00:29 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A St. Louis County Police Officer

    White US Cop Passed Over for Promotion Files Discrimination Complaint

    © AFP 2018 / MICHAEL B. THOMAS
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    A black candidate was chosen over him, but was it really all about race?

    Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole, a white police commander from St. Louis, Missouri, has filed a complaint after a black candidate named John Hayden was chosen over him for a promotion to the position of city police chief. O'Toole alleges that considerations of race or retaliation influenced the decision of his superiors.

    O'Toole, a 34-year veteran of the department, filed a dual complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which the officials received on July 10, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

    "That's unfortunate. That's just not the case," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's spokesperson, Koran Addo, said, as reported by the local outlet July 18.

    A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    ‘Symbol of Racism:’ Huge ‘Trump Baby’ May be Heading to New Jersey
    O'Toole was Krewson's personal pick to serve as an interim chief for nine months after the abrupt resignation of former Police Chief Sam Dotson. During his service as an interim chief, Krewson reportedly said she had "full confidence in Chief Lawrence O'Toole and appreciates his leadership."

    Despite that, the city initiated both internal and nation-wide searches for a candidate to fill the position of full-time police chief.

    ​According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the six finalists of the search were ranked based on a management assessment test and interviews with the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Citizen Advisory Committee. O'Toole ranked fourth.

    It was Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards who eventually selected Hayden, a 30-year-old veteran of St. Louis force, for chief back in December.

    Edwards declined to comment on O'Toole's complaints, as did Hayden. Hayden did say, however, that he believes he was chosen for his his professional skills and record. According to him, Krewson wanted someone with a stellar reputation, a proven track record, leadership skills and other qualities.

    "I think I fit that bill," Hayden said. "No other chief in the history of the department has been through a nationwide process…. And I was number one when that was over. I think that says it all."

    ​O'Toole, on the other hand, despite being a veteran who has served in most of the department's units — including the Bureau of Professional Standards, the Bureau of Community Policing and SWAT — has faced criticism regarding several incidents during his career. First, he faced criticism for his comments on how the police handled mass protests in September 2017, where indiscriminate mass arrests took place. During the same night, a black undercover police officer was reportedly injured by the police after his colleagues failed to recognize him.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, flanked by Alexandre Benalla, French presidential aide, carries a racquet as he leaves his home to play tennis in Le Touquet, France, June 17, 2017. Picture taken June 17, 2017
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    French Police Union Sues Macron Aide Over Attack on Protester
    Commenting on the incident, O'Toole said the police "owned tonight," drawing criticism even from Krewson, who called his comments "inflammatory." She did vow to stand by him, however, at that time.

    Another incident in June 2017 involved friendly fire. An off-duty officer was shot in a skirmish with suspects by a just-arrived reinforcement officer, who failed to recognize that his colleague was not actually a suspect.

    O'Toole attempted to cover the incident by saying the off-duty officer was shot by a suspect. However, the department later confirmed the incident was in fact a case of friendly fire. To make the situation worse, the injured officer was once again black, while the shooter was white, sparking comments from Ethical Society of Police about the danger of racial bias among police officers.

    Now, O'Toole alleges racial discrimination and retaliation for not being chosen as chief of police. City officials declined to comment on the specific allegations he made in his complaints.

    "We made sure the process was fair and equitable and in accordance with civil service merit principals," Richard Frank, the city's director of personnel, said, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "So I was a little surprised we got this complaint, but so be it."

    Related:

    ‘I’m Gonna Get You, N***er!’ Anti-Trump Sign Sends US Man on Racist Rant (VIDEO)
    US Customer Goes on Racist Rant at San Francisco Phone Store (GRAPHIC LANGUAGE)
    'Love Storm': Professor Challenges 'Racist' Outcry Against Swedish Midfielder
    WATCH: US Man Tells Restaurant Owner to ‘Go Back to Afghanistan’ in Racist Rant
    Swedish Footballer Receives Death Threats, Racist Slurs Over Loss to Germany
    Swedish Farmers Slammed as 'Racist' for Flag Image in Support of Football Squad
    'Shocking & Vile': UK BBC Host Shamed for 'Racist' Senegal Footballers Tweet
    Tags:
    complaint, racism, police, Missouri, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse