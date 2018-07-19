Russian Diplomats Visit Maria Butina in US Custody

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Representatives of the Russian Embassy in the United States have visited Russia’s Maria Butina, who is being detained on charges of acting as a foreign agent, and spent some two hours with her, a Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported on Thursday.

The diplomats did not make any comments following the visit. Butina was arrested in Washington, DC on Sunday and charged with conspiracy to act and acting as a foreign agent.

On Wednesday she denied both charges in federal court in Washington but was remanded in custody without bail, as she is considered a flight risk. She faces up to 15 years in jail.

Facebook / Maria Butina Russian Activist Butina Pleads Not Guilty in Washington Courtroom, Bond Denied

Butina's attorney Robert Driscoll said in a statement on Tuesday that she is not a foreign agent, adding that all the charges filed against her are exaggerated.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that the Russian Embassy in the United States was doing everything possible to arrange a meeting with Butina and solve her problem as quickly as possible.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zaharova said Butina was detained right before the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in an effort to minimize the positive outcomes of the meeting.