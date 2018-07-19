Register
23:45 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

    US Senate in Unanimous Vote Opposes Russia Questioning US Officials

    © AP Photo / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
    US
    Get short URL
    3014

    The United States Senate voted 98-0 to pass a nonbinding resolution urging US President Donald Trump not to allow Moscow to interview US officials involved in criminal cases in Russia. The White House had ruled out the possibility in a Thursday statement from Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before the vote took place.

    During Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, Putin suggested that US investigators could question the 12 Russian citizens accused of being intelligence agents with Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and hacking into the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on the condition that Russia be allowed to question US citizens and officials involved in criminal cases.

    "It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it. Hopefully, President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt," Huckabee Sanders said hours before the Senate vote.

    Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Richard Shelby (R-AL) abstained from the vote. McCain has been out of Congress as he battles brain cancer, and it isn't immediately clear why Shelby did not vote.

    The resolution was spearheaded by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) alongside Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Brian Schatz (D-HI). The Senate voted following a letter from five Democrats in the House of Representatives to the president urging him to reject the deal with Putin, Sputnik News reported.

    "That President Trump would even consider handing over a former US ambassador to Putin and his cronies for interrogation is bewildering… This body must agree on the importance of protecting our ambassadors. We should pass it today, not wait, not show any equivocation," Schumer said prior to the vote.

    Trump called Putin's proposal "an incredible offer" at the press conference on Monday. On Wednesday, Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president was discussing the idea; on Thursday, she reported it had been dismissed.

    ​"As part of the investigation of one of the criminal cases against [Bill] Browder and his criminal group, we're ready to send another request to the US authorities to grant us permission to question these very employees of the US intelligence agencies, as well as a number of other US government officials and businessmen, in order to charge them for the crimes committed by Browder," said Alexander Kurennoy, spokesman for the Russia's Office of Prosecutor General. 

    Investor William Browder
    © AFP 2018 / BERTRAND GUAY
    Russian Prosecutors Want to Question US Officials, Ex-Envoy, Over Browder Case

    Russian prosecutors were also seeking to interview Obama-era US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul in connection to the Browder case. Browder is the CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, which is accused of funneling $1.5 billion from Russia, $400,000 of which was transferred to the Democratic Party in the US. They're also seeking former British agent Christopher Steele, who authored the infamous dossier on Trump alleging that the Kremlin had compromising material on him that could be used for blackmail.

    Related:

    Netizens Take Aim at Time Magazine's Trump-Putin Portrait
    Trump Says Looking Forward to Second Meeting With Putin
    Ex-US Army Officer: Putin's Idea to Bring US Investigators to Russia 'Brilliant'
    Tags:
    vote, US Senate, Bill Browder, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse