Register
20:18 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Michael McFaul, the US Ambassador to the Russian Federation, gives an interview at the US Embassy in Moscow (File)

    Turning Over Ex-US Envoy McFaul to Russia 'Beyond Belief' - Senator

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration's possible decision to let Russian law enforcement question former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and other Americans in a criminal case is absurd and must not be considered, Senator Patrick Leahy said in a press release on Thursday.

    "It is beyond belief that the White House would even contemplate the ludicrous notion of turning over to Russian President Putin a former US ambassador [McFaul]," Leahy wrote in the press release. "The administration needs to immediately and unequivocally reverse course."

    On Tuesday, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said it wants to question McFaul, two senior US State Department officials and other US citizens in connection to the criminal case against Hermitage Capital head William Browder.

    READ MORE: Netizens Take Aim at Time Magazine's Trump-Putin Portrait

    The initiative was first voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland on Monday.

    Interpreter interpreter Marina Gross, left, takes notes when U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of their one-on-one-meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Most Americans Disapprove of How Trump Handled Putin Summit - Poll
    Leahy said Trump's actions have already damaged the Trump administration's credibility, and he urged the US president not to cave to Putin's "ongoing efforts to undermine the United States."

    Putin noted during the press conference in Helsinki that Russia would allow US investigators to take part in the questioning of 12 Russian citizens indicted by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller for conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election if the United States allows Russia to question of US citizens involved in criminal cases.

    Putin also said during the press conference that Browder's business partners illegally earned more than $1.5 billion in Russia and sent $400 million to Hillary Clinton's election campaign.

    Related:

    Criticism Unlikely to Keep Trump From Meeting Putin Again – Ex-US Diplomat
    US Media Smears Trump-Putin Talks to Thwart Cooperation With Russia - Analysts
    US Senate Democrats Demand Probe of Putin-Trump Summit
    Germany on Putin-Trump Meeting: We Can't Let Russia, US Stop Talking
    Tags:
    testimony, questioning, Donald Trump, Michael McFaul, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse