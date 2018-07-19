US House Republicans Block Motion to Subpoena Trump's Translator - Congressman

"I just made a motion in House Intel[ligence] Committee to subpoena the American interpreter during the summit — the only witness to Trump’s meeting with Putin," Schiff said via Twitter. "Republicans voted it down."
Schiff, a Democrat from the US state of California, said issuing a subpoena would be "an extraordinary remedy," but said that Trump's actions prompted this kind of measure.
Trump clarified his comments on Tuesday by saying he made a one-word mistake that changed the meaning of his sentence. Trump corrected the sentence to say he did not see any reasons to believe why it would not be Russia who interfered with the US elections, rather than why it would be.
Trump also insisted he has called out Russia on many occasions on the issue of election meddling and has been tough on that country with sanctions and other measures.
