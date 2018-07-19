Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits South of Alaska - USGS

The United States Geological Survey reported Thursday that a 6.0 magnitude quake had hit the southern part of Alaska Peninsula.

The quake was centered about 62 miles south-southwest of Sand Point, Alaska, at a depth of 10.6 miles, according to the USGS.

The most recent earthquake of such magnitude occurred near Vanuatu two days ago.

Earlier this year, Alaska saw a major earthquake of 7.9 magnitudes some 280 kilometers southeast of Kodiak. The quale prompted tsunami warnings and made residents along the Gulf of Alaska to be evacuated to shelters.

Here are just a handful of the @EarthScopeInfo Transportable Array stations on land that recorded this M6.0 earthquake offshore Alaska today. Seismograms from these stations were used to locate this earthquake. Some stations are only 100 miles away, some are over 1000 miles away. pic.twitter.com/HUq44NIjsA — Dr. Kasey Aderhold (@kaseyaderhold) July 19, 2018

​

