State Dept Fails to Find Precedent for Summoning Trump's Interpreter to Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department has not found a precedent yet for calling a presidential interpreter to testify before Congress, department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"That’s the question that I’ve asked, ‘Is there any precedent for this?’ We’ve not been able to find that just yet," Nauert said. "I can tell you there is no formal requests to have the interpreter appear before any congressional committees at this point. Overall, as a general matter, you know, we always seek to work with Congress."

Several US lawmakers want the individual who interpreted President Donald Trump’s recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to testify before US Congress.

Earlier in the day, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders told reporters that such a request would have to go through the State Department.

On Monday, Trump and Putin held their first ever full-fledged meeting in Helsinki's presidential palace. The meeting lasted for nearly four hours, with a one-on-one discussion that lasted over two hours, followed by a dinner with the two leaders' advisers. Trump sparked bipartisan ire for failing to press Putin on election-meddling allegations.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected accusations of interfering in US internal affairs including the 2016 presidential election. Moscow said the unfounded charges by US lawmakers and media are designed to demonize Russia and distract from pressing domestic issues.