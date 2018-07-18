Register
18 July 2018
    US President Donald Trump at the NATO summit of heads of state and government, Brussels

    ‘F**k Trump’: Image of POTUS Being Beheading Sparks Backlash in Oregon (PHOTO)

    US
    An art gallery based in Portland, Oregon, was hit with backlash this week after local residents called out the establishment for posting an illustration of US President Donald Trump being beheaded on its window.

    The graphic image painted on the Beaver State's One Grand Gallery window features the words "F**k Trump" next to a drawing of 45 having his head pulled back with a knife to his throat. Trump's face is also depicted with a bloody nose.

    ​According to the gallery's Instagram page, the artwork is part of the "F**k You Mr. President" installation that features the works of dozens of artists. It's unclear who exactly drew up the work for the gallery window.

    "Most Remarkable still, Trump always find a way to stoop to a lower low than the day before. Just when we think there is no way he disparage the presidency and the American people any more, he trump himself and f**ks the US over," an Instagram post reads. "This is why we want to say F**k You to Trump."

    Inflatable 'Trump Baby'
    © Photo: Crowdfunder
    'Off With His Head'! WATCH Protesters in Oregon Execute Trump Pinata

    "The show will feature original posters from artists wishing to say a personal ‘f**k you' you the 45th president. These posters will cover the four walls surrounding the centerpiece of the exhibit: a giant ashtray with ‘not my f**king president' inscribed around the rim," the post adds.

    Critics on Facebook, Twitter and Yelp have all taken to bashing the illustration, with some even calling on the local police to get involved in the situation.

    "I have looked for calls in this area of Portland from 7/1/18 to present," Christopher Burley, a spokesperson for the Portland Police, told Heavy. "A community member contacted the Bureau of Emergency Communications to inform police of the etching and report threats the caller has seen on social media regarding the gallery."

    "From the brief narrative in the call, it appears it was information about people speaking of damaging the gallery," Burley continued.

    Although the gallery responded to the social media threats by reposting the image on its Facebook page and calling out the critics, it ultimately deleted the post and later scrapped the image from its window.

    ​According to Portland news station KPTV, a man who identified himself as the gallery's founder told the outlet that he made the decision to pull down the illustration because he was getting threats that were also targeting his family.

    "People that are responding, are responding with such anger and violence," the man, who refused to give his name, told the station. "People want the gallery to go up in flames with my family."

    Armed Oregon Thief Chased Off by Unarmed But Furious Shop Owner
    © Facebook/Str8vaping
    ‘No, I Don’t Want to F*ck With You’: Armed Oregon Thief Chased Off by Unarmed But Furious Shop Owner (VIDEO)

    Per the gallery's bio, the founder of the establishment is listed as Jordan Chan-Mendez.

    In 2016, comedian Kathy Griffin came under fire for posting a similar image in which she was holding a severed head that resembled Trump. Griffin later issued an apology after the US Secret Service tweeted that threats made against 45 "receive the highest priority of all of our investigations."

    A spokesperson for the service told KPTV that they were aware of the Portland illustration, however, they failed to offer further comments.

