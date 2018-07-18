White House: 'Threat' From Russia Still Exists

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Wednesday that Moscow continues to pose a threat to the US electoral system.

"We believe the threat still exists, which is why we are taking steps to prevent it," White House spokeswoman was quoted as saying by AFP.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss the threat at a cabinet meeting, saying "No", when asked by reporters whether Russia was still targeting the United States.

However, Sarah Sanders told reporteers at a news briefing hours later that the US President's "no" was no in answer to a reporter's question, "Is Russia still targeting the US?" White House Spokeswoman emphasized Trump meant he did not want to answer questions.

"The president… was saying 'No' to answeing questions," Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing. "The president and his administration are working very hard to make sure that Russia is unable to meddle in our elections as they have done it in the past."

Moreover, Sarah Sanders said Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin made clear that they discussed election meddling.

"The president has made clear to Valdimir Putin that he should stay out of US elections," Sarah Sanders was quoted as saying by Reuters.

US Intelligence officials have reportedly warned Russian election interference efforts are continuing and now targeting the upcoming congressional elections in November.

In turn, Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interference in the 2016 US election and has called the accusations "absurd."