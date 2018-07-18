Register
22:04 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

    Trump Ponders NATO Article 5: Montenegro 'May Get Aggressive & You're in WWIII'

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    US
    Get short URL
    161

    President Trump has come back from last week's NATO summit in Brussels armed with new questions about the possible dangers stemming from the NATO alliance's commitment to mutual defense.

    Speaking to Fox News' host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday after returning from his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump was asked the hypothetical question of why American military personnel should go to Montenegro, which joined NATO last year, to defend it if it was attacked.

    "I understand what you're saying. I've asked the same question," Trump replied. "Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people…By the way, they're very strong people. They're very aggressive people. They may get aggressive and congratulations, you're in World War III," the president said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
    © REUTERS / Grigory Dukor
    Criticism Unlikely to Keep Trump From Meeting Putin Again – Ex-US Diplomat
    "Now I understand that, but that's the way it was set up," Trump added. "Don't forget I just got here a little more than a year and a half ago. But I took over the conversation three or four days ago and I said 'you have to pay, you have to pay'. And the secretary general [of NATO] said that because of President Trump, last year we had an additional $44 billion, billion with a 'b', raised for NATO. And this year it's going to be much more than that. It was very unfair; they weren't paying, so not only were we paying for most of it, but they weren't even paying, and we're protecting them. Add that to your little equation on Montenegro."

    Trump also challenged the conventional wisdom of Russia being America's eternal adversary, a sentiment put forth by politicians on both sides of the aisle in the United States.

    "It's sort of incredible, because if you look at World War I and World War II, that was Germany, and in World War II, Russia lost fifty million people and helped us win the war. I was saying to myself the other day 'you know, Russia really helped us.' I'm not pro-Russia, or pro-anybody. I just want to have this country be safe. I don't want nuclear weapons – even people thinking about it. You know Russia and the United States control 90% of the nuclear weapons in the world, and getting along with Russia, and not only for that reason, that's a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump stressed.

    Former CIA director John Brennan
    © AP Photo /
    Trump Calls Ex-CIA Chief Brennan ‘Bad Person’ After Putin Summit Criticism
    Asked if he agreed with the concept of Russia being America's "chief adversary," the president said he didn't. "They're a strong military, but their economy is much smaller as you know than China, and I don't want to even use the word 'adversary'. We can all work together, we can do great. Everybody can do well and we can all live in peace."

    President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday was panned by numerous Republican and Democratic officials, including former Clinton-era secretary of state Madeleine Albright, former CIA chief John Brennan, Republican Arizona Senator John McCain, former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and others. Trump responded to "haters" by suggesting that his political opponents were just upset that he didn't turn the summit into a "boxing match."

    Related:

    'Off With His Head'! WATCH Protesters in Oregon Execute Trump Pinata
    Fact Checking Fail: Trump Makes Blunder Over Queen’s Honor Guard Review
    Criticism Unlikely to Keep Trump From Meeting Putin Again – Ex-US Diplomat
    Trump's U-Turn on Russia 'Disrupted People's Expectations' - Professor
    Albright Goes Off on Trump, Calls Him 'Gift That Keeps Giving to Putin'
    Majority of Republicans Back Trump's Handling of Russia – Poll
    Tags:
    adversary, collective defense, World War III, interview, NATO, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok