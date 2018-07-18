Mariia Butina, 29, pleaded not guilty to two criminal allegations stating that the recent American University graduate conspired to, and did, act as an agent for the Russian government.

Butina has not committed any illegal criminal offenses, her attorney, Robert Driscoll, said Wednesday following a court hearing in a federal court in Washington. Butina is a longtime gun rights advocate who developed ties with US citizens who shared an interest in defending those rights, namely the National Rifle Association (NRA.) She reportedly offered sex to gain employment.

A federal grand jury charged Butina with two criminal offenses on Tuesday: conspiring to act as a foreign agent without registering as one with the Justice Department, and materially acting as such an agent. Driscoll said the allegations were “overblown” in a statement Monday following the indictment.

The government sought to keep Butina in detention until her trial starts in a memo submitted to the court Wednesday. The government cited “extreme” risk of flight from the US. On the government’s account, Butina’s plan to leave her apartment in Washington DC was evidenced by packed boxes in her place of residence and the fact that she had gone to a U-haul store to move her belongings in a moving truck. The government seems to believe that Butina was going to pack up her bags and take a U-Haul van to flee America, instead of simply moving to another state within the US.

Butina had opportunities to leave the country before being arrested on Sunday but did not do so, her attorney reportedly said during the court proceedings. Butina's next court proceedings are slated for July 24.

"You get the sense that someone grabbed a watch and a calculator to determine when the decision on Mariia Butina's arrest should be adopted to maximally under the outcomes of the summit that took place between the Russian and US presidents," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a Wednesday news briefing in Moscow. "It was deliberately timed."

What's more is that three days before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a historic summit in Helsinki, Finland, special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals on alleged counts of trying to hack the Democratic National Committee's servers through a spearfishing campaign.

"There is nothing new in this case," Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday morning. "The US intelligence services hunt for Russian citizens not only in the US, but also in other countries."

Butina has long advocated for gun rights in Russia and was endorsed by none other than opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Navalny receives considerable coverage from the Western press hailing him as Putin's primary opponent despite the fact he consistently polls in the single digits. In the US, he is promoted as a liberal reformer, notwithstanding his deeply racist views.

In 2014, Navalny wrote on his website that Butina was "probably the only candidate who is campaigning properly" for the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, a civil organization in Russia that gives citizens a say in legislation and helps connect them, and special interests, to the government. Navalny also noted Butina's lobbying for the right to bear arms in Russia, a measure Navalny has separately promoted as a way of dealing with Russia's Muslim neighbors.