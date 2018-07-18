American University in Washington, DC on Lockdown Over 'Armed Intruder' Reports

American University has been placed on lockdown following reports of an armed intruder near the campus, the institution tweeted Wednesday.

The school, which is based in Washington, DC, further stated on Twitter that law enforcement officials are focusing their investigation on the "Main Campus, East Campus, and 3201 New Mexico." Shuttle operations have been suspended for the duration of the search. Those present on campus have been told to "shelter in place."

​According to local media reports, the lockdown is being done as a "precautionary measure" after local police received a call about a person near the campus "with a gun on their hip."

Officials with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, American University Police Department and the US Secret Service are involved in the investigation. Presently, the university has lifted the lockdown on its 4401 Connecticut Avenue building.

Images of the campus have surfaced on social media.

The university indicated in a tweet that students and staff on campus had not received lockdown alerts due to a "technical issue" that has since been resolved.

