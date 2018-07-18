Russian Envoy on Butina's Arrest: US Intel 'Hunting' for Russians Abroad

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russian embassy is taking every possible step to solve the problem of Maria Butina’s detention in the US as soon as possible.

"There is nothing new in this case. The US intelligence services hunt for Russian citizens not only in the US, but also in other countries," Antonov said.

The US government announced on Monday that Maria Butina had been accused of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Moscow. With the latest additional alleged crime, Butina is seen by US authorities as having materially acted as a foreign agent in addition to conspiring to be one.

Russian officials have been demanding consular access to Butina.

According to the indictment, from 2015 until at least February 2017, Butina worked "at the behest of a high-ranking official of the Russian government who used to be a member of the Russian parliament and then became a high-ranking representative in the Central Bank of Russia" and is under sanctions. According to the Ministry of Justice, Butina wanted to "use personal contacts with US persons influencing American policy", "establish informal contacts" and "penetrate into organizations acting in US policy" in order to promote Russia's interests, the court document said.

Butina, a longtime advocate of gun rights in Russia and a recent graduate of DC's American University, where she studied international relations, is believed to have worked with the US National Rifle Association (NRA).

Russia-US Summit in Helsinki

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not make any secret arrangements at the summit in Helsinki, Antonov said.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich has told everything. There are no secret agreements reached at the meetings held in Helsinki, as far as I know," Antonov told reporters.

Trump was heavily criticized in the US after the Helsinki summit with no real grounds; Russia will try to help improving relations, he added.