Russian Envoy on Butina's Arrest: US Intel 'Hunting' for Russians Abroad

"There is nothing new in this case. The US intelligence services hunt for Russian citizens not only in the US, but also in other countries," Antonov said.
The US government announced on Monday that Maria Butina had been accused of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Moscow. With the latest additional alleged crime, Butina is seen by US authorities as having materially acted as a foreign agent in addition to conspiring to be one.
Russian officials have been demanding consular access to Butina.
Butina, a longtime advocate of gun rights in Russia and a recent graduate of DC's American University, where she studied international relations, is believed to have worked with the US National Rifle Association (NRA).
Russia-US Summit in Helsinki
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not make any secret arrangements at the summit in Helsinki, Antonov said.
"Vladimir Vladimirovich has told everything. There are no secret agreements reached at the meetings held in Helsinki, as far as I know," Antonov told reporters.
Trump was heavily criticized in the US after the Helsinki summit with no real grounds; Russia will try to help improving relations, he added.
