Trump Says Merkel’s Migration Policy Ruined Chancellor's 'Superstar' Status

US President Donald Trump told Fox News in an interview aired on Tuesday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was "a superstar" politician but her migration policy ruined her popularity.

"The immigration policies in Europe are a disaster … Angela [Merkel] was a superstar until she allowed millions of people to come into Germany – that really hurt her badly … She was unbeatable in any election … " Trump told Fox News. Donald Trump also reiterated that the European migration policies were destructive for the culture of Europe.

.@POTUS: "Angela [Merkel] was a superstar until she allowed millions of people to come into Germany." https://t.co/ENbyLZ7iRg pic.twitter.com/O9XHobshHA — Fox News (@FoxNews) 18 июля 2018 г.

Trump added that "not one" place in Europe had been improved by mass migration.

European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa.

Along with Merkel's so-called open doors policy, Germany has since then welcomed hundreds of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers. Recent polls showed that most German citizens believed that the country’s migration policy was too careless amid the coalition crisis between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) on the migration issue.