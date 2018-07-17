The Media, Kids’ Behavior More Important US Issues Than ‘Situation With Russia’

A Gallup survey that routinely checks the US pulse on what Americans find to be the most pressing problems impacting their lives and the country found that almost nobody thinks the so-called Russiagate narrative is among the top issues.

A June 2018 poll of the most important problems in America — as perceived by the Ken Bones and Joe the Plumbers of the world — found that the "situation with Russia" was the most important problem to so few Americans that pollsters couldn't represent it numerically.

© Gallup (screengrab) June 2018 Gallup Poll Results

Instead, it turns out that basically everything that customarily concerns Americans, like having a job, poor leadership exhibited in government, the state of race relations, immigration and the ability to see a doctor, weigh far more heavily as problems than what Moscow might be doing.

According to the poll, lack of respect for one another, unifying the country, poverty and homelessness, crime, pollution, national security, international issues, ethics, wars/war, the situation with North Korea, the way children are raised, caring for the elderly, and election reform are all more important non-economic issues than the "situation with Russia."

The survey allowed participants to select multiple issues as the most important issue, which is why the numbers add up to 112 percent instead of 100 percent, Gallup noted.

The "situation with Russia" has rocked the capital of the US and some of the legacy media outlets who can't stop seeing Russia — from their backyards, perhaps. For instance, The New York Times broke from their typically liberal standard to make fun of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin with a cartoon that in any other publication would be instantly condemned as deeply homophobic.

Indeed, according to Gallup, "the media" registered as more problematic than the "situation with Russia." Just yesterday, CNN's Anderson Cooper abandoned his role as a reporter in Helsinki, Finland, and went straight into his personal opinions and speculations following the meeting between Putin and Trump. "You have been watching perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader," Cooper quipped.