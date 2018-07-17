WATCH Protesters Outside White House Yell 'Traitor' as Trump Returns From Summit

Armed with makeshift cardboard signs calling Trump a "liar" and "traitor," as well as whistles and megaphones, protesters shouted and booed the president well into the night.
After nearly two years and multiple legal and congressional investigations, claims of Trump-Russia collusion remain unsubstantiated. Most recently, the US Justice Department indicted 12 suspected Russian intelligence officers on suspicion that they were involved in cyber attacks on the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign. Asked to comment on the issue at the Helsinki summit, President Putin suggested that FBI officials come to Russia to probe the individuals they suspect of wrongdoing.
However, protesters saw things otherwise and took their grievances against Trump to the White House.
Putin’s puppet. #OccupyLafayettePark pic.twitter.com/q4i6WgwVkv— Big Rita (@IAmBirgitta) 17 июля 2018 г.
A few more nice shots from the anti-Trump pro-America White House protest tonight. TX Long. @JoaquinCastrotx showed up.#OccupyLafayettePark pic.twitter.com/Pfyuo8qttl— John Aravosis (@aravosis) 17 июля 2018 г.
The demonstrators dubbed their protest #OccupyLafayettePark and promised to return Tuesday night. Some vowed to protest until Trump resigns.
WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED FOLKS #OccupyLafayettePark #BASTA pic.twitter.com/ulz9mkknAW— Ian Mellul (@IanMellul) 17 июля 2018 г.
Trump supporters, as well as those supporting a dialogue with Russia, disregarded the protests and derided the activists.
Another protest? You don’t say? 🤔Did they wear their pussyhats? I hope they remembered to picked up their trash this time.— Lu (@jllgraham) 17 июля 2018 г.
War mongers— Nancy Brandt (@NJBrandt) 17 июля 2018 г.
Presidents Putin and Trump held a summit in Helsinki on Monday, covering issues including Syria, Ukraine, Iran, trade, the strategic nuclear balance, as well as allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race. Trump said he wanted to restore good relations with Russia and blamed past problems on "Washington's own foolishness and stupidity." Putin called the talks with Trump's "very substantial," and praised Trump for being a "professional person" capable of listening to the other side's opinions, even while sticking to his own positions.
