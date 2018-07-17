Register
18:47 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Protesters rally outside the White House in Washington, U.S. on July 16, 2018 after U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Helsinki, Finland

    WATCH Protesters Outside White House Yell 'Traitor' as Trump Returns From Summit

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    506

    Several hundred protesters gathered outside the White House on Monday night, yelling "Traitor," "Putin's puppet," "Deport Trump" and other slogans after the president's helicopter touched down on the White House lawn.

    Armed with makeshift cardboard signs calling Trump a "liar" and "traitor," as well as whistles and megaphones, protesters shouted and booed the president well into the night.

    CIA Director nominee John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. File photo
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Ex-CIA Chief, US Officials Slam Trump's Presser With Putin as 'Treason,' 'Sign of Weakness'
    The protests were apparently aimed at condemning Trump's Monday summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has been harshly criticized by a number of US lawmakers, as well as current and former US officials, for meeting with the Russian president. Ex-CIA chief John Brennan condemned the Putin-Trump joint press conference and called the US president's performance "treasonous." The condemnations come in the wake of continued claims of "collusion" between Trump and Russia, and an ongoing FBI probe, which Trump has dubbed a "witch hunt."

    After nearly two years and multiple legal and congressional investigations, claims of Trump-Russia collusion remain unsubstantiated. Most recently, the US Justice Department indicted 12 suspected Russian intelligence officers on suspicion that they were involved in cyber attacks on the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign. Asked to comment on the issue at the Helsinki summit, President Putin suggested that FBI officials come to Russia to probe the individuals they suspect of wrongdoing. 

    However, protesters saw things otherwise and took their grievances against Trump to the White House.

    The demonstrators dubbed their protest #OccupyLafayettePark and promised to return Tuesday night. Some vowed to protest until Trump resigns.

    Trump supporters, as well as those supporting a dialogue with Russia, disregarded the protests and derided the activists.

    Presidents Putin and Trump held a summit in Helsinki on Monday, covering issues including Syria, Ukraine, Iran, trade, the strategic nuclear balance, as well as allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race. Trump said he wanted to restore good relations with Russia and blamed past problems on "Washington's own foolishness and stupidity." Putin called the talks with Trump's "very substantial," and praised Trump for being a "professional person" capable of listening to the other side's opinions, even while sticking to his own positions.

    Related:

    GOP Calls Trump-Putin Meeting Shameful, Trump Calls Meeting Fruitful
    'Cool Down': Iran Warns Trump Against Tapping US Emergency Oil Reserve
    Political & Media Elite Explode as Trump, Putin Try to Repair Relations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse