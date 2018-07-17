Register
05:43 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, durante la reunión con su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin

    Mueller Probe Is Driving US, Russia Apart - Trump

    © REUTERS / Grigory Dukor
    US
    Get short URL
    131

    US President Donald Trump said Monday in an interview with Fox News that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation has "driven a wedge between us and Russia".

    "Maybe we've just knocked down that wedge, but it has driven a wedge and President Putin said that," Trump told Fox News in an interview following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

    The historic summit took place three days after the US Justice Department has indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers on charges connected to cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, durante la reunión con su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Ex-US Envoy to Russia: Moscow, Washington Relations Remain in 'Dangerous Shape'
    On Monday, during a joint presser with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Vladimir Putin said that Robert Mueller could send an official request to question people named in the indictment. Employees of the Russian prosecutor's office and investigative authorities can conduct this questioning and then send relevant materials to the United States.

    Vladimir Putin also stressed that Russian authorities can allow official US representatives, including this commission headed by Mueller, to be present at the questioning sessions.

    Donald Trump told Fox News that he was "fascinated" by Vladimir Putin's proposal, however, US President doubted such a suggestion, saying that the Robert Mueller's team "probably won't want to go."

    Donald Trump said that during the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, the sides reached a number of "good conclusions."

    "We discussed so many different things, including nuclear, including war and peace, including economic, Syria, Ukraine … At the end of this meeting, I think we really came to a lot of good conclusions. [Among them] A really good conclusion for Israel," Trump told Fox News on Monday.

    U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Russiagate Promoters Forget Lessons of Iraq - Writer Ejected from Trump-Putin Presser
    Moreover, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that the positions of the United States and Russia on Syria are quite similar, and the two countries' approaches are getting closer.

    "On Syria, we are getting very close. I think it’s becoming a humanitarian situation … So, I really think we are not very far apart on Syria," Trump told Fox News on Monday.

    Related:

    ‘Wild Stuff’: US Lawmaker Warns of Upcoming Mueller Revelations
    US Special Counsel Mueller's Approval at All-Time Low - Poll
    Only 37 Percent of Americans Believe Mueller Probe Positive for US - Poll
    Mueller Team Tries to Limit Access to Russia Probe Evidence Alleging Meddling
    Tags:
    wedge, relations, Russiagate, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse