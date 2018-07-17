Register
04:01 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros

    Soros-Backed Group Emerges to Fight Trump’s SCOTUS Pick

    © AFP 2018 / ERIC PIERMONT
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    A political advocacy group founded in early 2018 seeks to stop the confirmation of US President Donald Trump’s pick for Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, to replace outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy.

    Demand Justice has committed to spending $5 million to fight the confirmation of Kavanaugh and aims to raise $10 million in 2018, according to a New York Times article featuring an interview with Brian Fallon, the group's executive director.

    Brian Fallon, Demand Justice's executive director, was once a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, worked under Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Capitol Hill and spoke in 2018 at a conference held by Democracy Alliance, a fundraising group to which Soros belongs. 

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations leaves after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Soros Turns Attention to South Korea, Pledges Funding for Military Human Rights

    Demand Justice's chief counsel is Christopher Kang, a longtime aid to former president Barack Obama.

    Because of its structure, it is impossible to determine how much money from Soros the organization has received.

    The group plans to run advertisements to help Democrats in the midterm election and push back on those who stray from the party line in key states, as well as asking lawmakers to oppose the nominations of judges that would overturn US abortion laws.

    Demand Justice is financed heavily by satellite organizations, which are in turn funded by liberal financier George Soros. Demand Justice is financed and organized by the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which receives a huge amount of money from Soros.

    Demand Justice was registered with the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs by the Sixteen Thirty Fund on May 2. 

    Presentation of official 2018 FIFA World Cup train
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Soros-Backed HRW 'Trying to Make Russia Look Bad' Ahead of World Cup - Lawmaker

    Demand Justice is exempt from filing tax returns because it's "fiscally sponsored" by a tax-exempt social welfare organization: the Sixteen Thirty Fund. Both groups share one address. Social welfare organizations do not have to disclose who their donors are and are allowed to participate in political activity as long as said activity constitutes less than half of the organization's operations.

    The Sixteen Thirty Fund's mission is to "provide education and build a base of grassroots activism and a national movement to demand the advancement of a new agenda on a broad range of issues," according to a 2014 financial statement by the organization. It bills itself as a "grassroots" organization despite the fact that it receives 70 percent of its funding from just three donors. 

    US dollar notes and an American visa
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan

    One of them is the Open Society Policy Center, a funding arm of Soros' operations, which gave the Sixteen Thirty Fund some $2.27 million between 2012 and 2016, according to its tax forms.

    Contrary to the oft-repeated line that Soros "pays protesters," his organizations' methods of operation for funding liberal activism rather include funneling money from organization to organization in ways that are difficult to discern, with cash eventually falling into the hands of one that galvanizes the masses to action with liberal messaging.

    Related:

    Politician Explains How the Words 'Soros' and 'NGO' Became Dirty in Slovakia
    Hungarian Parl't Passes 'Stop Soros' Bill, Criminalizing Aid to Illegal Migrants
    Council of Europe Urges Hungary to Repeal Part of 'Stop Soros' Bill Harming NGOs
    Soros Buys Xiaomi Shares Amid Trade War Between US and China - Reports
    Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan
    From “Fool Trade” to Fair Trade, Soros’ Sorrow, Ethiopia’s Peace Outreaches
    Analyst Explains Why Time is Running Out for Soros
    Empire Expansion: George Soros Buys Shares in New York Times Newspaper
    Tags:
    George Soros, US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, George Soros
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse