02:18 GMT +317 July 2018
    Dictionary.com Shares Definitions of ‘Traitor’, ‘Patriot’ After Helsinki Summit

    Earlier today, ex-CIA head John Brennan called US President Donald Trump’s "performance" during the press conference after his Helsinki meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin "treasonous.”

    Brennan claimed in his tweet that "Donald Trump's press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.' It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin."

    Dictionary.com could not stay away from the issue: the word-loving website's Twitter account shared the definitions of the words "traitor" and "patriot" following the meeting between Trump and Putin that sparked fierce criticism among high-ranking US Trump critics.

    "Patriot: A person who loves, supports, and defends his or her country and its interests with devotion," the account tweeted.

    This was followed by: "Traitor: A person who commits treason by betraying his or her country."

    ​The press conference also sparked numerous reactions from people with lengthy histories of demonizing Russia, including Republican Senator John McCain and former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who has claimed that he is banned from entering Russia for harming bilateral ties between the two nations.

    In the meantime, the two world leaders have labeled the talks as highly "successful," "productive" and essential for improving the ties between the countries.

    In May, Dictionary.com also jumped on the hype train by mocking Trump for misspelling the word "collusion" on Twitter.

    "We have not found collussion either," Dictionary.com tweeted at the time. "We did, however, find collusion. #ItsInTheDictionary."

    Tags:
    summit, words, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States
