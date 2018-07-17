Dictionary.com Shares Definitions of ‘Traitor’, ‘Patriot’ After Helsinki Summit

Brennan claimed in his tweet that "Donald Trump's press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.' It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin."
"Patriot: A person who loves, supports, and defends his or her country and its interests with devotion," the account tweeted.
This was followed by: "Traitor: A person who commits treason by betraying his or her country."
Patriot: A person who loves, supports, and defends his or her country and its interests with devotion.— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) 16 июля 2018 г.
Traitor: A person who commits treason by betraying his or her country.https://t.co/Keq4fhTlRB
The press conference also sparked numerous reactions from people with lengthy histories of demonizing Russia, including Republican Senator John McCain and former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who has claimed that he is banned from entering Russia for harming bilateral ties between the two nations.
In the meantime, the two world leaders have labeled the talks as highly "successful," "productive" and essential for improving the ties between the countries.
In May, Dictionary.com also jumped on the hype train by mocking Trump for misspelling the word "collusion" on Twitter.
"We have not found collussion either," Dictionary.com tweeted at the time. "We did, however, find collusion. #ItsInTheDictionary."
Add…— Alamo_on_the_rise (@AlamoOnTheRise) 21 мая 2018 г.
Dictionary.com trolls Trump for misspelling collusion: "We have not found collussion either"pic.twitter.com/B2RENv0oYQ
All comments
Show new comments (0)