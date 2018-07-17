Anthony Bourdain Called Bill Clinton ‘Disgusting’ in Newly Released Interview

American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain gave an interview shortly before his death in which he blasted the Clinton family’s handling of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Talking with a journalist from Popula magazine, Bourdain, who was an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement, called former US President Bill Clinton a "gropey, grabby, disgusting" person.

"Bill Clinton, look, the bimbo eruptions — it was f*cking monstrous. That would not have flown today," Bourdain said about the Lewinsky scandal. He also slammed Bill's wife, Hillary Clinton, for shutting down his accusers.

"[Bill Clinton is] a piece of sh*t," Bourdain unequivocally declared. "Entitled, rapey, gropey, grabby, disgusting, and the way that he — and [Hillary] — destroyed these women and the way that everyone went along and, and are blind to this!"

The celebrity chef further condemned "the way they efficiently dismantled, destroyed and shamelessly discredited these women for speaking their truth."

However, he also said that impeaching then-president Clinton over the scandal was "ridiculous."

"I would look at this way. I would never under any circumstances vote for Bill Clinton today," Bourdain told the reporter. "But I think impeaching the guy over Lewinsky was ridiculous. Particularly given today."

"It was the shaming, discrediting, undermining the women that made both of them unsuitable for any future endeavors. I don't think they should've pulled him from office," he added.

Bourdain also addressed his frustration over how Hillary Clinton and her aides reacted to his criticism regarding the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal that began late last year. Back in 2017, Bourdain expressed disappointment at Hillary's "uninspiring" response to the Weinstein story. But, talking to Popula, Bourdain claimed his words had been twisted to imply he held Clinton personally responsible for Weinstein.

"I was really disappointed with the statement. But even by expressing that, the way that my comment was turned, very neatly — suddenly I wasn't expressing disappointment in her statement; I was blaming her for Harvey Weinstein's crimes," Bourdain told Popula. "The way that turned very nicely was a good bit of artistry and deeply frightening to me… "

Speaking about Weinstein himself, Bourdain colorfully imagined the way the film producer might die.

"My theory of how he goes is, uh, he's brushing his teeth in a bathroom, he's naked in his famous bathrobe, which is flapping open, he's holding his cell phone in one hand because you never know who on the Weinstein board has betrayed him recently, and he's brushing his teeth," Bourdain said.

Then, he imagined Weinstein having a "massive f*cking stroke" and falling backward into the bathtub.

"He finds himself, um, with his robe open, feet sticking out of the tub, and in his last moments of consciousness as he scrolls through his contacts list trying to figure out who he can call, who will actually answer the phone," the celebrity chef imagined. "And he dies that way, knowing that no one will help him and that he is not looking his finest at time of death."

Bourdain was found dead on June 8 in the bathroom of a luxury hotel in the small town of Kaysersberg, France. An investigation concluded he hanged himself, but his death sparked many conspiracy theories connecting his demise to Hillary Clinton. The theories were, in part, fueled by Bourdain's own tweet comment about being "on the receiving end" of Hillary's "operatives."

"…and I am in no way an HRC fan. I've been on the receiving end of her operatives' wrath. And it ain't fun," he tweeted on May 3, 2018, in response to another tweet.