Trump Says Putin Wants to Be 'Very Helpful' on North Korean Issue

"To me the most important issue is the nuclear issue… If you look at Russia and the United States, that’s 90 percent of the nuclear weapons. We’re doing something and working on other countries. He [Putin] also said he wants to be very helpful on North Korea," Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Monday.
The Russian-US talks, which lasted for nearly four hours, were assessed by Putin as "very successful and useful," while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went even further in his evaluations, saying that the negotiations were "better than super" and "excellent."
Donald Trump, in turn, stated that the dialogue with Russian President was very productive and it had changed for the better the Russian-US relations, which, according to him, had recently been worse than ever. The US president also expressed his hope that the Russian-US constructive dialogue would open new opportunities for peace and stability in the world.
