Flying 'Lava Bomb' Injures 13 Off Coast of Hawaii's Big Island (PHOTOS)

Over a dozen people sustained injuries following a lava explosion in Hawaii that sent rocks flying through the air at a tour boat near the coast of the Big Island.

According to fire officials on the Big Island, a "lava bomb" pierced the roof of a small tour boat and made a large hole in it.

As many as 12 people hurt after a lava explosion sent rocks & debris through the roof of a tour boat off Kapoho

(photo: DLNR)

​About 52 people were aboard the boat when the incident happened: 49 tourists and three crew members, Hawaii News Now reports.

Since May 3, the Kilauea volcano has erupted on a semi-regular basis. The volcano is considered one of the most active of the volcanoes that created the five main Hawaiian islands.

At least 12 injured after lava explosion near tour boat off Big Island

​The Monday incident is related to the the ongoing volcanic event, dubbed the 2018 lower Puna eruption. Lava has shot up 300 feet in the air at certain points during the ongoing eruption.

The original number of injured was 12, but Hilo Medical Center confirmed to authorities the number of injured was 13. One woman seriously injured with fractured femur. In total, 4 taken by ambulance. The rest drove themselves.

​About 600 houses have been covered by the lava since the lower Puna eruption started, according to Mayor of Hawaii County (Hawaii's Big Island) Harry Kim.