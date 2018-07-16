Pompeo on US-Russia Relations Improvement Issue: 'Ball in Russia's Court'

"In #Finland tonight. Monday, [Trump] & I will meet with our Russian counterparts in #Helsinki. A better relationship with the Russian government would benefit all, but the ball is in Russia’s court. We will continue to hold Russia responsible for its malign activities," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.
The US state secretary and the president landed in the Finnish capital on Sunday. The high-level US-Russian meeting will be held later on Monday.
The announcement of the meeting between Trump and Putin has been welcomed by politicians from both Russia and the United States, as well as other countries, with many expressing hope that the summit would help improve Russian-US relations and stabilize the global security situation.
The two presidents are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including Syria, Ukraine, nuclear non-proliferation and Moscow's alleged meddling in the US elections during their summit.
