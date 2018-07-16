Register
05:07 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mike Pompeo

    Pompeo on US-Russia Relations Improvement Issue: 'Ball in Russia's Court'

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The improvement of relations between Moscow and Washington currently depends on Russia's actions, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Monday ahead of the first full-fledged meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Helsinki.

    "In #Finland tonight. Monday, [Trump] & I will meet with our Russian counterparts in #Helsinki. A better relationship with the Russian government would benefit all, but the ball is in Russia’s court. We will continue to hold Russia responsible for its malign activities," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

    ​The US state secretary and the president landed in the Finnish capital on Sunday. The high-level US-Russian meeting will be held later on Monday.

    November 11, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders
    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    A Look at How Chemistry Between 'Talented' Trump and 'Strong' Putin Has Evolved
    For months, the relations between the United States and Russia have been at what officials from both nations called the lowest point since the Cold War. Particularly, the deterioration of the relations followed Washington's allegations that Moscow had interfered with the 2016 US presidential election, won by Trump. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations saying that the United States has not presented evidence to substantiate them.

    The announcement of the meeting between Trump and Putin has been welcomed by politicians from both Russia and the United States, as well as other countries, with many expressing hope that the summit would help improve Russian-US relations and stabilize the global security situation.

    READ MORE: Putin-Trump Summit to 'Put America in Better Place', Sec. of State Pompeo Says

    The two presidents are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including Syria, Ukraine, nuclear non-proliferation and Moscow's alleged meddling in the US elections during their summit.

    Related:

    Putin-Trump Summit to 'Put America in Better Place', Sec. of State Pompeo Says
    Germans Believe Trump Bigger Threat to Peace Than Putin - Poll
    Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Iran, Syria Ahead of Helsinki Summit With Putin
    Trump Says He Might Ask Putin to Extradite 12 Russians Indicted in Russia Probe
    Trump, Putin Likely to Agree on General Principles in Syria - Trump's Ex-Adviser
    Tags:
    summit, Mike Pompeo, United States, Russia, Helsinki
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse