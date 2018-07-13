Register
19:42 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    BREAKING

    Federal Grand Jury Indicts 12 Russians for 2016 Election Hacking Offences

    US
    Get short URL
    5015

    The Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged Russian intelligence officers for involvement in the 2016 presidential elections, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a press conference.

    "Today the grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment presented by the Special Counsel's Office. The indictment charges 12 Russian military officers by name. According to the allegations in the indictment, the defendants work for two units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff known as the GRU," Rosenstein told reporters.

    Russian officers have been indicted for creating fictitious online accounts to release stolen information beginning in June 2016, Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said.

    "Eleven of the defendants are charged with conspiring to hack into computers, steal documents, and release those documents with the intent to interfere in the election," he stated.

    Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev shakes hands with New York financier Donald Trump, the State Department in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 1987 prior to luncheon in Gorbachev?s honor
    © AP Photo / Doug Mills
    'Agent Trumpsky': Twitter Explodes as US Media 'Reveals' POTUS was 'Soviet Mole'
    According to the deputy attorney general, Russian intelligence hacked the election board and stole the information of 500,000 voters, yet it did not affect the count or outcome of the 2016 US election.

    "One of those defendants and a 12th Russian are charged with conspiring to infiltrate computers of organizations involved in administering elections," he emphasized.

    The Russian hackers used DCLeaks and Gucifer 2.0 to extract and disseminate the information under the direction of GRU, according to Rosenstein.

    Rosenstein said that he informed US President Donald Trump about the indictment before Friday's announcement.

    "I briefed President Trump about these allegations earlier this week," Rosenstein told reporters. "The President is fully aware of the Department's actions today."

    READ MORE: Jared Kushner Reportedly Cut Off From Top Secret Info

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    US Official Warns Against Blaming All Election Hacks on Russia, Criminals Also Active
    In October last year, the Department of Homeland Security and the office of the director of national intelligence of the United States announced the alleged involvement of the Russian government in hacking attacks committed in 2016 against political organizations in the United States.

    Later, the CIA, through the media, accused Russia of hacking Democratic Party computer servers in order to help Donald Trump, who won the presidential election on November 8, 2016.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse