Federal Grand Jury Indicts 12 Russians for 2016 Election Hacking Offences

The Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged Russian intelligence officers for involvement in the 2016 presidential elections, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a press conference.

"Today the grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment presented by the Special Counsel's Office. The indictment charges 12 Russian military officers by name. According to the allegations in the indictment, the defendants work for two units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff known as the GRU," Rosenstein told reporters.

Russian officers have been indicted for creating fictitious online accounts to release stolen information beginning in June 2016, Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said.

"Eleven of the defendants are charged with conspiring to hack into computers, steal documents, and release those documents with the intent to interfere in the election," he stated.

According to the deputy attorney general, Russian intelligence hacked the election board and stole the information of 500,000 voters, yet it did not affect the count or outcome of the 2016 US election.

"One of those defendants and a 12th Russian are charged with conspiring to infiltrate computers of organizations involved in administering elections," he emphasized.

The Russian hackers used DCLeaks and Gucifer 2.0 to extract and disseminate the information under the direction of GRU, according to Rosenstein.

Rosenstein said that he informed US President Donald Trump about the indictment before Friday's announcement.

"I briefed President Trump about these allegations earlier this week," Rosenstein told reporters. "The President is fully aware of the Department's actions today."

In October last year, the Department of Homeland Security and the office of the director of national intelligence of the United States announced the alleged involvement of the Russian government in hacking attacks committed in 2016 against political organizations in the United States.

Later, the CIA, through the media, accused Russia of hacking Democratic Party computer servers in order to help Donald Trump, who won the presidential election on November 8, 2016.

