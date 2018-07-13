Trump Loses 300,000 Followers As Twitter Cleans Up Inactive Accounts - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump lost some 300,000 followers on Twitter after the network cleaned out-blocked, fake or inactive accounts, the Hill outlet reported.

The US president, who used to have 53.4 million followers at his personal account, now has 53.1 million, the Hill reported Thursday.

The social network announced the upcoming sweep on Wednesday, warning that most users would see four or fewer followers go, although the numbers would be higher for larger follower counts.

Twitter promised that the change would not affect user metrics, which businesses and individuals use to measure the success rate of their social network policy.

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama went from 104 million followers before the cleanup to 101 million afterward.