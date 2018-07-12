Register
18:08 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An agent with the Department of Homeland Security denies access to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, to the holding facility for immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas, near the Mexican border, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

    US Feds Accuse New York Mayor of Crossing US-Mexico Border Unlawfully

    © AP Photo/ Andres Leighton
    US
    Get short URL
    0 81

    US Customs and Border Patrol has accused New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of crossing into Mexico from the US in a manner that violated both US and Mexican law.

    The allegation was uncovered in a June 25 letter obtained by AP and published by the media outlet Wednesday. De Blasio roundly rejected the allegation as "absolutely ridiculous" during a news conference Wednesday. The mayor further characterized the charge as a smokescreen by the administration of US President Donald Trump to distract from the debate on immigration and the policy of separating families.

    The mayor has criticized Trump over his immigration policies and New York City is a sanctuary city, although pro-immigration activists and attorneys say the label means little.

    As national fury mounted over Trump's "zero tolerance" policy, which increased the number of families separated after illegally entering into the United States, de Blasio and approximately 20 other mayors travelled to Texas in an attempt to visit an immigrant children detention facility.

    The group arrived at the Texas border on June 21, one day after Trump's executive order "stopped" family separations, according to AP. 

    A US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine agent pears out of the open door of a helicopter during a patrol flight near the Texas-Mexico border.
    © AP Photo / Eric Gay
    Border Patrol Agent Kills Undocumented Immigrant in Texas

    When they were not allowed to enter the facility, de Blasio and his NYPD bodyguards went into Mexico and crossed into the US to get a better view of the building, AP reported.

    The letter states that a CBP officer saw the group taking photographs and asked them if anyone from the agency or public affairs was there to authorize their presence. An NYPD inspector answered in the negative, and when the agent asked how they got there, they pointed in the direction of Mexico.

    The agent informed the party that they crossed the border illegally and asked them to stay put while he got ahold of a supervisor, taking them to an official crossing to be inspected, as is required by law, according to the letter. They declined and walk backed to their vehicles, driving back to Mexico. Three hours later, they entered back into the US by car at a port of entry. 

    A woman holds up a sign that reads Defend DACA Defend TPS during a rally supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, outside the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US Judge's Order to Resume DACA Program 'Victory for Justice' - NYC Mayor

    "[This] is another way to distract [the American people] from an inhumane policy," the mayor said at a news conference. Both he and his spokesperson Eric Phillips have roundly rejected the allegation as a means of attacking the mayor for his advocacy for separated families.

    "While there, we were told where the border line was and we respected it. We came back the exact same way, both times showed passports and went through with the approval of the agents at the entry point," de Blasio said. "At no point did we disregard any of the instructions from the federal authorities."

    Related:

    De Blaze-io? NYC Mayor Tells Officers Not to Arrest Marijuana Smokers
    'We Warned You': Mayor Says NYC to Retaliate After Trump Rescinds DACA Program
    NYC Mayor Signs Bill to Lower Emissions Amid US Withdrawal from Paris Accord
    Hillary Clinton May Run for NYC Mayor, Against de Blasio
    NYC Mayor - Protecting Trump is Сosting $470,000 a Day
    Foreign Ties to Prevent Former NYC Mayor From Becoming US State Secretary
    Tags:
    family separation, Mexico Border, Border Patrol, New York Police Department (NYPD), New York Mayor's Office, US Customs and Border Patrol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse