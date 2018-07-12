Register
18:09 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chicago police officer says in a video that he “kills motherf*ckers.”

    ‘I Kill Motherf*ckers’: Chicago Cops Caught ‘Taunting’ Black Residents (VIDEO)

    © Facebook / Tia Ewing
    US
    Get short URL
    681

    A viral video posted to Facebook of a Chicago police officer’s heated exchanges with two black men sparked an investigation into the cop’s actions by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the office said Monday.

    The video was filmed by an African American man walking with his friend. As the video begins, an officer in an unmarked vehicle is pulled over on the side of the road. He tell the two African American men as they walk past that he "kill motherf*ckers." The man filming accuses the officer of trying to run him over.

    According to a Friday press conference, the Chicago Police Department added "more than 1,500" officers to their regular patrol for the holiday on July 4, the day the video was shot. "These officers saturated neighborhood parks, downtown and lakefront areas."

    "He was taunting them," Black Lives Matter Chicago organizer Aislinn Pulley told Sputnik News Wednesday. She said the officer was "trying to provoke a response that he could then arguably try to use as an excuse to demonstrate his power as a police officer over them by inflicting harm and abuse. That was clear."

    ​"Don't try to film me, dude. Alright? You want to do the bullsh*t, I'm gonna lock you up for walking in the street," the officer says in the video.

    "I'm walking across the street," the man fires back. He was standing on the grass on the side of the road at that point. 

    Chicago police
    © Flickr/ Thomas Hawk
    Chicago Cop With 90 Misconduct Complaints Promoted to Commander

    The officer denies saying that he kills people and the men remind him that they have him on camera saying just that as the officer reverses his car. The officer then pulls over and exits the vehicle.

    Despite the increased awareness of police brutality brought on by the Black Lives Matter movement, police are still murdering people, Pulley said. And this video lays bare that "they still continue to feel as if they have full reign and will face no accountability for harassing black youth. That continues."

    As the episode continues, the men tell the officer they're on their way to the park and start walking. The officer stands between them, saying "we gonna play in the park."

    "You want to know the good news, though? Illinois is a two-party consent state and I don't consent to you recording me," the officer says. However, according to state law, recording police officers in public is an entirely legal action.

    "I'm recording myself. I'm on Snapchat. I'm recording myself, you hopped in the camera," the man retorts. "This is my project for college," he says.

    Then the officer accuses the man of kicking his shoes as he walked with the men. "You just hit my shoe, bro. Watch out."

    "Had they not had the camera there, recording the interaction, it could have gone very differently, and because the footage cuts out at the end it's really uncertain whether or not it did escalate afterwards," Pulley said. She added that the officer's emphasis on his shoes being touched was just more taunting intended to provoke the men.

    ​The man filming says that his mother's boyfriend is a sergeant. "Call him!" the officer yells repeatedly.

    Then, he notices that the officer is not wearing a name badge. "You don't even got your name tag," he says. The officer then gives his last name and badge number and calls the man a "retard." He tries to grab the man's phone to show him his badge, which just has his number.

    "You touching my phone, whatchu doing?" the man asks. The video then ends abruptly.

    Chicago police
    © Flickr / John W. Iwanski
    US Justice Department Releases Scathing Report on Chicago Police Abuse

    Plain and simple, the officers stopped the two men because of "racism," Pulley said. "Particularly, working class black people in Chicago are accustomed to harassment anywhere they are by police; be it a park, a sidewalk, school — anywhere."

    "This kind of behavior is not what is expected of Department members and is in contrast to the hard work we have done and continue to do to rebuild trust with the communities we serve," the department said in a statement, according to NBC on Wednesday.

    High-profile killings by police of black men and teenagers in Chicago, such as that of Laquan McDonald in 2014 and Maurice Granton and Quintonio LeGreir more recently, force Chicagoans to "absolutely" take the officer's statement about killing people seriously, Pulley said.

    In Chicago, police are "ever-present," Pulley said. Chicago is second only to Washington DC in terms of police officers per capita in major metropolitan areas, however DC is home to more tha two dozen different agencies, many of which are federal. "So police are everywhere, and they are always present whenever there is a demonstration or a protest or an action. So their mere presence is used to elicit intimidation," Pulley said.

    Every five days in Chicago, a police officer fires a gun at somebody. About four out of every five people shot by police are African American males, according to data analysis from the Chicago Tribune. 

    Chicago's mayor, Rahm Emanuel, former chief of staff for former US President Barack Obama, has done nothing to ease tensions between police and the black community there. Currently, the Democratic politician is pushing for the construction of a new police academy at a cost of $95 million dollars to taxpayers amid fierce backlash from activists demanding the money be allocated to education instead.

    "If you look just purely based on statistical data, on facts, there's absolutely no reason why to assume or believe that somehow the Democrats are more favorable to fighting police brutality," Pulley said. Chicago is a "well-known Democrat stronghold. Chicago is where we have Homan Square, a police black site where police have disappeared over 7,000 citizens. Where [Black Panther] Chairman Fred Hampton and Deputy Mark Clark were murdered [in 1969] in a conspiracy between the FBI and [the Chicago Police Department]. This is where Laquan McDonald was murdered, shot 16 times and where the mayor colluded in covering up the footage so that he could win re-election," Pulley said.

    Both the Republican and Democratic parties are "complicit," Pulley stressed. "Both of their hands are bloody."

    Related:

    Chicago’s Top Cop Fired Over Fatal Police Shooting of Black Teen
    Baltimore Cop Who Spoke Out Against Misconduct Wants to Lead Chicago Force
    Chicago Cop With 90 Misconduct Complaints Promoted to Commander
    Chicago Cop Convicted, More Memories From Charlottesville
    Chicago Tribune Calls for Cop Who Killed Rekia Boyd to Be Fired
    Chicago Cop Indicted for Murder, City Braces Ahead of Video Release
    Tags:
    racism, harassment, Police Abuse, Chicago Police Department, Chicago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse