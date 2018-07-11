US Official Warns Against Blaming All Election Hacks on Russia

"It’s not always Russia and that’s one of the unfortunate aspects of the climate right now is that every time you see some sort of disruption, whether it’s intentional, malicious, accidental, everyone is jumping to the conclusion of it’s Russia," Krebs told the US House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security.
Krebs explained that voter databases that were purportedly targeted by Russian hackers in the 2016 US presidential election are also targeted by criminals seeking data on individual voters.
A lawmaker’s question on reports of hacking in the US state of Arizona in 2016 prompted the exchange.
"For Arizona, it’s one of the more challenging situations because it wasn’t necessarily related directly to Russian activity," Krebs said.
The Russian government has denied involvement in hacks of the US voting systems in the 2016 elections saying the allegations are groundless.
