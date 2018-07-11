Register
05:31 GMT +311 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)

    US State Department Accuses Iran of Using Embassies for Terror Plots

    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The arrest of an Iranian diplomat for alleged ties to terrorist activities in Europe is a recent example of Tehran using diplomatic cover to carry out such activities, a senior US Department of State official claimed in conference call.

    "So when you look at what Iran has done just in Europe since 1984 and continuing up to the present, all nations need to exercise vigilance to protect themselves against the Iranian threat," the State Department official said on Tuesday. "And this is only the most recent example of Iran using diplomatic cover to plot terrorism."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference, at Washington Convention Center, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Analyst: US, Israel Formed 'Highly Professional Working Group' Against Iran
    Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iranians in Europe were arrested for preparing to conduct a terror plot in Paris, France. An Iranian diplomat in Vienna was allegedly involved in a terror plot to bomb an Iranian opposition group rally in France on June 30.

    Media reports on Friday revealed that the Netherlands expelled two Iranian diplomats amid suspicions that Iran is operating out of embassies to plot terrorism and assignations in Europe.

    READ MORE: Trump, US Navy Say ‘Zero’ Harassment of US Ships by Iran, Twitter Reacts

    The State Department official added that the United States urges countries to make proper decisions about their own security and to stay vigilant including on Iran, which presents an enduring threat to nations.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Iran Summons Dutch Envoy to Tehran, Protesting Against Deportation of Diplomats
    The most recent plot in Europe by Iranians is another chapter in a long history that dates back to 1984, when Iran was starting these hijackings on commercial airliners, bombings, assassinations, the State Department official said.

    Related:

    Caving in to US Pressure, French Shipping Giant Stops Iran Commerce
    US Sanctions Iranian Mahan Air’s Sales Agent in Malaysia
    Iran to Sell as Much Oil as It Can Despite US Economic War - Vice President
    Iranian Oil Exports May Decrease by 0.5Mln Barrels Over US Sanctions – Reports
    US Pledges to Keep Hormuz Strait Open Despite Iran's Revolutionary Guards Threat
    Tags:
    allegations, terror, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse