Register
01:05 GMT +311 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man lays a flower on a monument engraved with names of victims of the September 11th attacks, during a memorial event marking the 15th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., at the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in Jerusalem

    9/11 Flight 93 Wreckage to Finally Be Buried in Pennsylvania Memorial Park

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    US
    Get short URL
    202

    The remainder of the wreckage of United Flight 93 – one of the planes hijacked during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States – will be moved to its final resting place this year before the 17th anniversary of the crash, officials said Friday.

    The remains of the airplane, which have been stored in shipping containers, will be buried in an area of a park at the site of the crash in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, that will be closed off to everyone except loved ones of the victims, Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark said.

    The flight, commonly referred to as Flight 93, was bound from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco when it was overtaken by terrorists the morning of September 11. Then-Vice President Dick Cheney ordered it shot down while in the Presidential Emergency Operations Center bunker deep under the White House, according to then-White House Chief of Staff Josh Bolton.

    Before that could happen, however, the plane crashed in Pennsylvania, leaving no survivors. Passengers on the flight reportedly revolted, attempting to reach the cockpit, and the terrorists on board downed the flight before reaching their target, believed to be either the White House or the US Capitol Building. 

    Joy Reid attends the Tribeca TV screening of Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story at BMCC Tribeca PAC, during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 20, 2018, in New York.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Agostini
    ‘The Official Story’: Old Blog Posts Reveal MSNBC Host Joy Reid’s 9/11 Truther Past

    The "Tower of Voices" memorial for the victims — 40 passengers and crew members — is in its final phase and will feature a 93-foot tall musical instrument with a wind chime for each victim.

    Families of Flight 93 President Gordon Felt said that his group asked for a final examination of the wreckage before its interment "in order to determine if there were any human remains or identifiable personal items" among it, according to WJLA.

    Over the course of several months following the crash, the National Park Service and FBI painstakingly conducted the search, finding a number of items that will be added to the memorial, including an orange passenger call button.

    9/11 World Trade Center Attack
    CC BY 2.0 / 9/11 Photos / 9/11 WTC Photo
    Iran Blasts US 9/11 Ruling as 'Mockery of Americans, Victims of Terror Attack'

    "What that symbolizes is the amazing courage of not only the flight attendants but all the individuals on Flight 93 who took that call to action," Clark said.

    A full report of items recovered will be issued by the National Park Service later this year, according to Clark.

    All 40 victims' remains were identified after the crash through DNA testing, dental records, or fingerprints.

    Related:

    UK Intel Aware of US Torturing Prisoners After 9/11 - Report
    Old Blog Posts Reveal MSNBC Host Joy Reid’s 9/11 Truther Past
    Iran to Allegedly Sue US Over Daesh Raid in Tehran Amid 9/11 Complicity Verdict
    Activists Urge Iran to Appeal US Court 9/11 Ruling, Tehran Readies Counter-Suit
    Blown Budget? US Has Spent $2.8 Trillion on Counterterrorism Since 9/11
    Second Wave: People Still Getting Sick 17 Years After 9/11 Attacks – Report
    Alleged 9/11 Plotter Vows to Testify on Haspel’s Role in CIA Tortures - Reports
    Iran Blasts US 9/11 Ruling as 'Mockery of Americans, Victims of Terror Attack'
    US Court Ignored Fact That 9/11 Terrorists Were Not Iranians - Lawyer
    Tags:
    9/11 memorial, 9/11, 9/11
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Napoleon 2.0
    Napoleon 2.0?
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse