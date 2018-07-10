Register
23:22 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    Two Top US Navy SEALs Dismissed from Duty After Sexual Assault Investigation

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The US military has found itself again embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal, the latest in a string including the high-profile nude photo sharing ring busted in the Marine Corps last year. This time, two top Navy SEALs have been relieved of duty for sexual assault and harassment.

    Commander Jarrod Donaldson and Master Chief Jon Franklin, the former the commander of one of nine US Navy SEAL units and the latter the force's highest-ranking enlisted officer, were administratively discharged on Tuesday after an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct. 

    A picture released by the US Marines shows Marines from 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment (3/2) and Iraqi Special Forces patrolling a street in the city of Karabilah, near Iraq's northwestern border with Syria (file)
    © AFP 2018 / SSGT JASON D. BECKSTAND / USMC
    Me Too, Sir: Reports of Sexual Assaults in US Military Spiked in 2017

    The two Virginia Beach-based Navy SEALS were deployed in East Africa in May when they were charged, but were called back to the US for an investigation after one was alleged to have inappropriately touched a female service member while deployed overseas. Both SEALs also faced allegations of sexual harassment.

    The two service members kept their positions in the unit while the investigation was underway, and now could face administrative discipline, according to Business Insider.

    "The Navy will follow due process," Lt. Jacqui Maxwell, spokesperson for the Naval Special Warfare Group Two, told ABC News in a story published on Monday.

    The news follows the revelation that sexual assaults across the various US military branches saw an increase in 2017. "Both the US Navy and the Air Force saw increases greater than 9 percent in reported sexual assaults in 2017, while the Army saw an 8 percent rise. The overall surge of 10 percent is the biggest increase the Department of Defense has recorded since 2015," Sputnik News reported in April. 

    Combat medic skills with tactical challenges Saturday at the Wisconsin Military Academy at Fort McCoy
    © Flickr / Wisconsin National Guard
    Reports of Sexual Assault on the Rise at Military Academies in US

    2017 was the same year a private Facebook group called Marines United was uncovered as a hub for sharing naked photographs of female service members. Some 131,000 nude photos were shared in the 30,000-person group, many apparently without the knowledge or consent of those depicted.

    The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) found 700 active US Marines and 150 Marine reserves participating in the group.

    About 32 percent, nearly one-third, of female US military members have reported being sexually assaulted and 80 percent say they have been sexually harassed.

    Related:

    Over 6,000 in 2016: Pentagon Releases Sexual Assault Data by Military Base
    Almost 1,000 Canadian Military Members Reported a Sexual Assault Last Year
    Reports of Sexual Assault on the Rise at Military Academies in US
    Cases of Sexual Assault Undermine US Military’s Honor – Carter
    Ex-Military Prosecutor Who Oversaw Rape Cases Convicted of Sexual Assault
    US Military's Sexual Assault Problem Yet to be Resolved, Hagel Says
    Tags:
    US military, sexual assault, sexual harassment, Navy SEALS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Napoleon 2.0
    Napoleon 2.0?
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse