Register
21:40 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (File)

    Flynn Confirms Deal With FBI Regarding Russia Probe Remains in Effect - Reports

    © AP Photo / Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Robert Kelner, attorney for former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, confirmed in a court hearing on Tuesday that his client is continuing to cooperate with US federal investigators in the Russia probe, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

    Kelner said Flynn is eager to proceed to sentence as soon as possible, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday after the procedural hearing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia took place.

    The report noted that the hearing did not clarify when the case against Flynn will conclude.

    In December, Flynn pleaded guilty of lying to the FBI about his contacts with former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during the transition period when President Donald Trump assumed power.

    READ MORE: Trump's Ex-Adviser Flynn Arrives in Court for Sentencing — Reports

    Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Trump’s Lawyers May Attack Former National Security Adviser Flynn as Liar
    Flynn also admitted that he has misinformed Vice President Mike Pence about the communication with Russian ambassador and decided to resign from his post at the White House in February 2017.

    Flynn remains a key figure in the investigation into allegations of the Trump campaign collusion with Russia during the 2016 US presidential election.

    The retired general said in his plea that during conversations with Kislyak, the two men discussed sanctions on Russia and a United Nations resolution on Israel.

    Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied colluding. Moscow has said the allegations are groundless and invented to deflect public opinion from actual instances of US election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing issues. Trump has called the probe a witch hunt and has pointed out that no evidence has been discovered after well over a year of the ongoing investigation.

    Related:

    Thicker Than Water: Michael Flynn’s Brother Calls on Trump to Pardon Him
    Trump's Ex-Adviser Flynn Arrives in Court for Sentencing - Reports
    Tags:
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Mike Pence, Michael Flynn, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse